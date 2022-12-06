PlayStation officially launch tournaments on PS5 featuring FIFA 23, NBA 2K23 amongst others

Sony Interactive have once again launched a new tournament experience that streamlines competitive play with shorter competition times, with seamless on-console sign-up, easily discoverable tournaments, all-new User Interface (UI), real-time match updates, and more improvements that address common barriers to general online competitive play.

PlayStation announced its first official Tournaments for PS5 on November 29, 2022, – featuring titles like Guilty Gear -Strive, NBA 2K23, and FIFA 23 as per the PlayStation blog.

Users can now play and compete to win prizes across a range of special events, challenges, leaderboard competitions, and more with the global PS5 community.

PlayStation Tournaments on PS5 will create more meaningful and frictionless competitive gaming experiences for players of all skill levels.

When does the PlayStation Tournament start?

Between December 1 and January 31, users can take part in the PlayStation Tournaments: Win-A-Thon on both PS5 and PS4 consoles.

There are lots of exciting prizes on offer, including cash prizes, PS5 consoles, and new DualSense Edge wireless controllers.

The Win-A-Thon is a leaderboard competition where you can rack up wins and improve your overall ranking while taking part in PlayStation Tournaments.

Succeed in any Win-A-Thon eligible tournament and that victory counts towards your overall ranking on your regional leaderboard.

When the results are tallied at the end of January, all players with the most points will win awesome prizes.

The best PS5 players will take home accessories like the new DualSense Edge wireless controller or Pulse 3D wireless headset, while PS4 owners could get an upgrade and win PS5 consoles.

PlayStation Tournament games

PlayStation have introduced some new features that make it quick and easy to take part in tournaments on PS5, including:

An easy discovery process: Tournaments are easy to find. Scroll to the relevant game on your PS5 home screen and press the down directional button to see a list of upcoming tournaments. Alternatively, view available tournaments by launching the Control Center with a tap of the PS button while playing a supported game.

Sign up on console: Signing up is quicker than ever. From the Control Center or Game Hub, simply select an available tournament and press the “Register” button to enter a competition.

Bracket capping: Tournament length traditionally increases as more players compete. However, we have introduced a new bracket capping feature to ensure a standard duration for every tournament. If the cap is exceeded, multiple brackets will be created for the same tournament – but prizing will remain the same for each.

More tournaments: Everyone has different schedules. Tournaments will take place more often, and at regular intervals, so more players can find the time to compete.

All-new UI: The brand-new tournament UI utilizes the activity card framework to let you easily view tournament information. Notifications will automatically carry you through the experience, and you’ll be alerted when your next match is starting.

The tournament can be launched from the notification, giving you time to train up in-game, or even play other titles between matches.

View automatic and real-time results: After registering for a tournament, all relevant details can be accessed via the corresponding activity card in the Control Center.

Results are automatically displayed and reported as the matches progress.

The status of the full tournament bracket is also viewable in the tournament card at any time.

How do I participate in the PlayStation Tournament?

To participate in a PlayStation Tournament, users must be a resident of an eligible country, have access to PS5 versions of PlayStation Tournaments supported games and have a PS Plus membership and stable internet connection.

PS Plus is a paid-for ongoing subscription with a recurring subscription fee, which is charged automatically at the then-current PS Store price at the frequency chosen until cancelled.