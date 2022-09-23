FIFA 23: Super Eagles players' ratings Revealed (Full list)

This year's iteration of the iconic soccer video game franchise ever promises lots of excitement and new features as EA have continued to build up towards its release.

FIFA 23 will also be available to play across the majority of consoles and is packed full of new features.

EA have also released in batches a couple of ratings including the best 23 players in this year's edition withs some big names making the cut including Kylian Mbappe, Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, and the usual suspects, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo amongst a few others.

EA Sports/FIFA 23

Nigerian Players Ratings on FIFA 23 CONFIRMED

The Super Eagles of Nigeria team will not feature as a playable country in FIFA 23 as they failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar but Super Eagles stars can be playable with their respective club sides.

Pulse Sports Nigeria revealed some of the ratings of some Super Eagles stars with some players being awarded decent upgrades in this year's edition.

However, more details have emerged on the ratings of some of Nigeria's finest players.

Here's the full list of the ratings of Super Eagles players on FIFA 23 below:

Wilfred Ndidi FIFA 23 | Leicester | 84

Pulse Sports

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder maintains his rating as the best Super Eagles star in the game despite his downgrade, owing to the fact that Ndidi has recently struggled with injuries and form at Leicester City. On his day, he's still one of the best players in his position in the Premier League.

Victor Osimhen FIFA 23 | Napoli | 83

Futbin

The 23-year-old Napoli talisman was way overdue for an upgrade and deservedly so. Osimhen has established himself as one of the most decisive strikers in the Serie A, after helping Napoli to qualify for Champions League this season as well as winning the Young MVP Award in Italy. He got an upgrade of +3 from his previous rating with an incredible 90 awarded Pace, making him one of the fastest players in the Serie A in the game.

Samuel Chukwueze FIFA 23 | Villarreal | 79

Futbin

Chukwueze may be lacking in consistency, but it would be criminal to underestimate his talent as one of the finest wingers from Nigeria.

His heroics for Villareal last season ensured they knocked out Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich from the Champions league last season, having won the Europa League with Villarreal the previous year. He was awarded an upgrade of +2 in this year's edition and his Pace is also an attribute that has really improved in the game.

Paul Onuachu FIFA 23 | Genk | 79

Futbin

The Genk striker continues to impress in the Jupiler League with his numbers individually. Onuachu's stats in the game as well have been impressive since he got an upgrade in last year's edition. His consistency has also seen him maintain his ratings as one of the best Super Eagles players in the game.

Odion Ighalo FIFA 23 | Al Hilal | 78

Futbin

Ighalo is simply a timeless icon in Nigerian football. The 33-year-old striker continues to shine wherever he finds himself. After sealing a switch to Al Hilal last season, the former Manchester United striker quickly established his class as miles ahead of the talents in Saudi Arabia's apex league. He got an upgrade of +3 from his previous rating with his Physical stat receiving the most boost.

Kelechi Iheanacho FIFA 23 | Leicester | 77

Futbin

Iheanacho got a slight downgrade in FIFA 23. Not just in his overall but key stats like his shooting and pace also reduced. The 25-year-old has been an important part of the Foxes squad but also lacks adequate game time to improve his numbers. Maybe that could change soon, it remains to be seen.

Umar Sadiq FIFA 23 | Real Sociedad | 77

Futbin

Umar was the talk of the Spanish division 2 last campaign after he led Almeria back to La Liga Santander.

We all expected a significant upgrade after his heroics but personally, I'm a bit disappointed with some of his individual stats. The 25-year-old striker got an upgrade of +2 in his overall rating after sealing a switch to Real Sociedad this summer, but there was no significant upgrade in his individual attributes. EA could and should have certainly done better with his shooting which somehow miraculously managed to miss the 79-80 mark.

Taiwo Awoniyi FIFA 23 | Nottingham Forest | 77

Futbin

Awoniyi became Nottingham Forest's second most expensive signing of all time after sealing a switch from Union Berlin this summer.

The 25-year-old Super Eagles striker helped Union to a place in Europe this season and was their top scorer.

However, he faces a different task of helping his new side immediately avoid relegation following their promotion to the Premier League this season.

Awoniyi's performance last campaign saw him get rewarded with a significant upgrade from a Silver to a Gold Card. The key attributes which were improved is his Pace, Shooting as well as his Physical.

Moses Simon FIFA 23 | Nantes FC | 77

Futbin

Simon's business for Nantes in the Ligue 1 is barely questionable. The explosive winger is notorious for causing all sorts of problems on the flanks with his pace and superb dribbling. The 25-year-old winger helped Nantes to the Coupe de France final which they won last season in impressive fashion. Simon got an upgrade of +2 in this year's edition as expected with a slight reduction in his pace and improvement in his dribbling - a stat which EA seems to have still taken for granted in his case.

Chidera Ejuke FIFA 23 | Hertha Berlin | 76

Futbin

Ejuke is a speedster in the game and in real life. It's now wonder EA had to come to the realization that he deserves a upgrade from a Silver to a Gold card after his exploits for CSKA Moscow last campaign.

The 24-year-old winger was upgraded by +2 but the biggest shock is his downgrade in his biggest stat - Pace.

Before now, Ejuke has been among the top 10 fastest players in the previous FIFA editions but this time around, he received a downgrade in that area.

Apart from that, every other stat was improved but he's still among the speedsters in the game itself.

Although, Ejuke might have to battle it out with another Porto's Zaidu Sanusi for the mantle of the fastest in FIFA 23 as it remains to be seen who EA decided on.

Calvin Bassey FIFA 23 | Ajax | 74

Pulse Sports

During EA's ratings reveal with Ajax, Bassey admitted his disappointment with his ratings this year despite being the Super Eagles player with the most upgrade.

The 22-year-old defender saw a significant upgrade of +9 and was rated 74 on his FIFA 23 Card.

Bassey was awarded an impressive +11 for his Pace, his Shooting was also increased by +5, Dribbling by +9, Passing by +12, Physical by +14 and his Defensive which he was most disappointed with by just +7.

It's fair to say Bassey's new OVR is not a reflection of his stellar improvement as a player and even by his standards, he deserved better at least.

Joe Aribo FIFA 23 | Southampton | 75

Futbin

The 26-year-old midfielder sealed a switch to Southampton this summer after a stellar season at Rangers.

Aribo's talent has never been in question as he has easily slotted into Ralph Hassenhutl's first XI. The England-born playmaker is versatile in the middle of the park and it was his impressive campaign with Rangers that saw him upgraded to a Gold card in FIFA 23.

However, with regards to his individual stats, his pace got a slight downgrade as did his dribbling which comes as a bit of a shock considering he excels in the latter.

Alex Iwobi FIFA 23 | Everton | 75

Futbin

Iwobi received a downgrade of -2 in this year's edition. This is possibly due to Everton's campaign overall last season as the Toffees fought tooth and nail to remain in the Premier League under Frank Lampard.

However, since their survival, Iwobi has looked a totally different player this season , bossing his new role in the midfield for Everton.

Both his pace and dribbling received a significant reduction, but he still remains an option in FUT due to his price and work rate.

Chidozie Awaziem FIFA 23 | Hadjuk Split | 71

Futbin

Awaziem got a slight downgrade in this year's edition following his loan move to Croatian side Hajduk Split from Boavista.

However, while his pace and phyical stat got a significant increase, his defensive stat got a downgrade.

Zaidu Sanusi FIFA 23 | Porto | 76

Futbin

It appears the debate about the fastest Super Eagles player seems to have been settled.

Zaidu Sanusi is the fastest Nigerian player in FIFA 23. The 25-year-old wingback maintained his overall rating from the previous edition and his scariest stat is his pace for which he is awarded 93 - making him one of the speedsters in the Portuguese league as well as the game in general.

There was also a slight improvement in his defensive stat while his dribbling got a downgrade but he has edged out Ejuke to claim the mantle of the Super Eagles fastest speedster.

Ademola Lookman FIFA 23 | Atalanta | 77

Futbin

Lookman sealed a permanent switch to the Serie A this summer after impressing on loan in the Premier League with Leicester.

The 24-year-old winger who celebrates his birthday next month made his debut for the Super Eagles of Nigeria this year after switching international allegiance from the Three Lions.

Lookman was quite impressive as per his individual numbers for Leicester City last campaign and this year's edition will see him maintain his previous rating in the game although, there was a slight increase in his Physical stat.

William Troost-Ekong FIFA 23 | Watford | 71

Futbin

The Super Eagles skipper got a downgrade of -2 from his previous rating, following Watford's underwhelming campaign last season.

The Hornets were relegated back to the English championship this season and now face the heavy task of launching a return back to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old center-back saw all sorts of downgrades on his card, especially in his defensive stat for which he had been pretty decent.

Maduka Okoye FIFA 23 | Watford | 73

Futbin

The 23-year-old shot-stopper has quite a year, but impressed in his loan stint at Sparta Rotterdam from Watford last campaign.

Okoye might not have been in the finest of form for the Super Eagles at the AFCON earlier this year but EA awarded him a significant upgrade of +2 from his previous rating.

His reflexes, positioning, kicking, and handling all saw improvements which is a positive for the Watford keeper.

Samuel Kalu FIFA 23 | Watford | 72

Futbin

Kalu got a downgrade of -2 from his previous rating. The 25-year-old wingback's career has been marred by injuries that have affected his form in recent times.

He received slight reductions in his shooting, dribbling, and passing but he still boasts an impressive pace nonetheless.

Terem Moffi FIFA 23 | Lorient | 72

Futbin

Perhaps the biggest shocker amongst all the ratings. Moffi got a shocking downgrade of -2 on FIFA 23, despite his individual brilliance for his club side last campaign.

It's actually hard to understand why EA made such a terrible decision or what exactly the 23-year-old forward had done to warrant the reduction.

His dribbling, shooting and pace were unexpectedly reduced as well as his physicality.

This is certainly the most disappointing ratings of all Super Eagles players on FIFA 23 in my opinion, and it's not even up for debate.

Frank Onyeka FIFA 23 | Brentford | 73

Futbin

After impressing in the Belgium Jupiler League with FC Midtjylland, Brentford signed Onyeka for an undisclosed fee last summer.

However, Onyeka is still settling into life in the Premier League, but it's surprising how much of a downgrade he received this year.

Onyeka's card was downgraded to a Silver card, and not only that, his individual stats such as his pace, was drastically reduced while his shooting, passing, defensive as well as his dribbling stat, was also lowered.

Ola Aina FIFA 23 | Torino | 74

Futbin

Aina maintained his rating in FIFA 23 as expected. The only change we saw in the 26-year-old's card was a slight reduction in his passing.

Every other stat stayed the same as his ratings on FIFA 22 with his pace standing out amongst the rest.

Kenneth Omeruo FIFA 23 | Leganes | 71

Futbin

Omeruo got a downgrade of -3 from his previous overall rating.

The experienced center-back saw stats like his pace, defending and physical reduced, although the latter remains his strongest trait in the game.

The 28-year-old signed for Leganes in 2019 ending his seven-year spell at Chelsea.

Semi Ajayi FIFA 23 | West Brom | 71

Futbin

Ajayi got a -2 downgrade from his previous FIFA rating. The 28-year-old defender helped West Brom secure a 10th place finish in the championship last season as the Baggies hope to return to the Premier League this season.

While his pace and passing stat was increased, his defending and physical stats were lowered.

Cyriel Dessers FIFA 23 | Cremonese | 75

Futbin

Dessers' improvement in his ratings was very much expected after an impressive season with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie last campaign.

The 27-year-old Cremonese striker finally got upgraded to a Gold Card having seen some upgrades in his individual stats.

His dribbling, shooting, passing, and physical were all improved. Overall though, fully deserved this one.

Ahmed Musa FIFA 23 | Sivasspor | 72

Futbin

The veteran winger currently plies his trade with Turkish club Sivasspor after sealing a switch this summer.

The 29-year-old Super Eagles star has had decent ratings in FIFA up until three years ago.

Regardless of his decline, Musa's 72 rating still sees him maintain a decent level of pace for which he has always been notorious for despite the downgrade in that aspect.

David Okereke FIFA 23 | Cremonese | 72

Futbin

After a brilliant campaign with Venezia, Okereke signed for Cremonese in Serie A.

But his individual exploits with his former club earned him an upgrade in this year's edition.

Although, not enough to see him get a Gold card like his teammate Dessers, there were some decent improvements in his stats.

His pace and shooting were upgraded, as well as his dribbling and physical stat which also received some increase.

Raphael Onyedika FIFA 23 | Club Brugge | 69

Futbin

The 21-year-old impressive midfielder finally clinched a Silver Card after he received an upgrade of +5 from his previous rating.

The former Midtjylland man has been impressive since his switch to Belgium starting in all of Club Brugge's games this season.

Onyeka saw significant improvements in his passing, dribbling, defensive and physical stats in the game as expected.

There's surely an abundance of potential in Onyedika's game. His new rating in FIFA 23 does not actually reflect the reality of his gameplay.