Microsoft agrees 10-year deal with Activision Blizzard to bring Call of Duty to Nintendo Consoles

The last time a main Call of Duty title featured on a Nintendo Console was 2013's Call of Duty: Ghosts, which made its way to the Wii U.

However, since that time, Nintendo owners have been left behind when it comes to one of the best-selling game franchises of all time.

The news comes just after Microsoft and Activision Blizzard sealed a deal with many eager to see what the future of Call of Duty on PlayStation would look like.

AFP

Although, Xbox boss Spencer has said that Call of Duty will ship on PlayStation 'as long as there's a PlayStation to ship to,'.

According to IGN, reports have also emerged with claims that Microsoft has offered a similar 10-year deal to Sony to keep the franchise on the platform.

But Microsoft themselves have disputed these claims, with many of its comments coming out publicly.

"We’ll still trail Sony and Tencent in the market after the deal closes, and together Activision and Xbox will benefit gamers and developers and make the industry more competitive," Microsoft spokesperson David Cuddy was quoted to have said as per IGN.

AFP