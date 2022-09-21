GAMING

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Esports

The multiple award-winning TV series features Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and famous football personalities such as Thierry Henry, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, and Chris Kamara.

Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond are making their debut in EA Sports FIFA 23
Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond are making their debut in EA Sports FIFA 23

Video game developer EA Sports have announced that Ted Lasso's AFC Richmond have been added as a playable team to the soon-to-be-released FIFA 23.

Recommended articles

EA Sports made the announcement on Wednesday, further adding that gamers would be using AFC Richmond across FIFA 23's different game modes, including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons.

In addition, The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium is included in the game.

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama television series that centres on the life of a fictional character - Lasso - an American college football coach, unexpectedly hired to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The team's owner, Rebecca Welton, hires Lasso hoping he will fail as a means of exacting revenge on the team's previous owner, her unfaithful ex-husband. However, Ted's charm, personality, and humour begin to win over Rebecca, the team, and those who had been skeptical about his appointment.

The multiple award-winning show features Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and famous football personalities such as Thierry Henry, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, and Chris Kamara.

Actor Jason Sudeikis plays the role of fictional coach Ted Lasso in the series that has captured the admiration of audiences everywhere.
Actor Jason Sudeikis plays the role of fictional coach Ted Lasso in the series that has captured the admiration of audiences everywhere. Getty Images

After two successful seasons, a third season is said to be on its way.

Gamers will according to EA Sports, now have the opportunity to use Lasso, his assistant coach Beard, and AFC Richmond players such as Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo in Career Mode.

Gamers will also be able to swap AFC Richmond into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league.

Lasso will also feature in Ultimate Team, where players will be able to select authentic kits and TIFOs, as well as be able to add Lasso or Coach Beard as your club’s manager.

FIFA 23 gamers and Ted Lasso lovers will be able to use the likes of AFC Richmond's Roy Kent, Thierry Zoreaux, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya.
FIFA 23 gamers and Ted Lasso lovers will be able to use the likes of AFC Richmond's Roy Kent, Thierry Zoreaux, Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, and Sam Obisanya. EA Sports/FIFA 23

EA Play members will be able to play FIFA 23 from September 27 thanks to early access while the remaining customers will be able to purchase the game from September 30.

Asides from Ted Lasso's addition, the FIFA 23 series is going to get some long-awaited additions, including cross-play, the World Cup, the Women's World Cup and, for the very first time, women's club teams.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Super Eagles player gets Ballon d'Or, World Cup winner Cannavaro as new coach

Super Eagles player gets Ballon d'Or, World Cup winner Cannavaro as new coach

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

Two new players arrive to complete Nigeria's squad for the clash against Algeria

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration

Trending

FUT 23 Companion App (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

FIFA 23 Top 10 fastest players sees Chidera Ejuke narrowly miss out

Super Eagles star narrowly misses out on the Top 10 fastest players on FIFA 23

Calvin Bassey's FIFA 23 Rating revealed
SUPER EAGLES

Calvin Bassey calls EA 'a Joke' after seeing his FIFA 23 Rating