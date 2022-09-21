Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

EA Sports made the announcement on Wednesday, further adding that gamers would be using AFC Richmond across FIFA 23's different game modes, including Career Mode, Kick-Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons.

In addition, The Greyhounds’ Nelson Road home stadium is included in the game.

What/who is Ted Lasso?

Ted Lasso is an American sports comedy-drama television series that centres on the life of a fictional character - Lasso - an American college football coach, unexpectedly hired to coach a fictional English Premier League team, AFC Richmond, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The team's owner, Rebecca Welton, hires Lasso hoping he will fail as a means of exacting revenge on the team's previous owner, her unfaithful ex-husband. However, Ted's charm, personality, and humour begin to win over Rebecca, the team, and those who had been skeptical about his appointment.

The multiple award-winning show features Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, and famous football personalities such as Thierry Henry, Gary Lineker, Ian Wright, and Chris Kamara.

Getty Images

After two successful seasons, a third season is said to be on its way.

AFC Richmond to feature in several game modes

Gamers will according to EA Sports, now have the opportunity to use Lasso, his assistant coach Beard, and AFC Richmond players such as Jamie Tartt, Dani Rojas, Sam Obisanya, Roy Kent, and Isaac McAdoo in Career Mode.

Gamers will also be able to swap AFC Richmond into the Premier League or any other playable Career Mode league.

Lasso will also feature in Ultimate Team, where players will be able to select authentic kits and TIFOs, as well as be able to add Lasso or Coach Beard as your club’s manager.

EA Sports/FIFA 23

When is FIFA 23 due?

EA Play members will be able to play FIFA 23 from September 27 thanks to early access while the remaining customers will be able to purchase the game from September 30.