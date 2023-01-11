GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

Xbox has finally confirmed the current line-up of Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023




Xbox have already confirmed the line up of titles coming to Game Pass this month despite already releasing some of them.

Xbox confirmed some games slated for exit from the Game Pass library on January 15 - with the inclusion of some titles like Windjammers 2 as well as Nobody Saves The World and Pupperazzi.

So far in January, we have seen some releases like Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition and Stranded Deep with some other titles like Monster Hunter Rise expected to be rolled out later in the month.

Here’s the current list of games available on Game Pass currently as per Xbox:

Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific. Experience terrifying encounters both above and below an endless environment.

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Mortal Shell is a deep action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world.

Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts.

Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

It’s time to pick up your Viking shield once more and set sail for the Mistlands! Valheim’s latest biome update promises new ways of both building and fighting, but you’d better make sure to stay on your guard as there are many new dangers as well…

Persona 3 Portable


If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next… would you believe me? Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour.

Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden


Experience a coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders.

The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise


The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns! Set in the Japanese folklore inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity. Rise to the challenge and join the hunt!

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nobody Saves The World(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pupperazzi(Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC)

We Happy Few(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Windjammers 2(Cloud, Console, and PC)



