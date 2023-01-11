GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

Xbox confirmed some games slated for exit from the Game Pass library on January 15 - with the inclusion of some titles like Windjammers 2 as well as Nobody Saves The World and Pupperazzi.

So far in January, we have seen some releases like Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition and Stranded Deep with some other titles like Monster Hunter Rise expected to be rolled out later in the month.

Here’s the current list of games available on Game Pass currently as per Xbox:

Stranded Deep(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Take the role of a plane crash survivor stranded somewhere in the Pacific. Experience terrifying encounters both above and below an endless environment.

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition(Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Mortal Shell is a deep action RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world.

Your adversaries spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision, and instincts.

Possess lost warriors, track down hidden sanctums of the devout, and face formidable foes.

Valheim: Mistlands Biome Update (PC) – Available now

It’s time to pick up your Viking shield once more and set sail for the Mistlands! Valheim’s latest biome update promises new ways of both building and fighting, but you’d better make sure to stay on your guard as there are many new dangers as well…

Persona 3 Portable (Cloud, Console, and PC)– Arrives January 19

AFP

If I say there’s an hour “hidden” between one day and the next… would you believe me? Master the power of the heart, Persona, and uncover the tragic truth of the Dark Hour.

Experience the iconic, critically acclaimed RPG that reinvented the Persona series!

Persona 4 Golden (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Arrives January 19

AFP

Experience a coming-of-age story that sets the protagonist and his friends on a journey kickstarted by a chain of serial murders.

The world-renowned Persona 4 Golden promises unforgettable adventures, meaningful bonds, and heartwarming experiences shared together with friends.

Monster Hunter Rise (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available January 20

AFP

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns! Set in the Japanese folklore inspired land of Kamura, players will team up to battle fearsome monsters, craft a wide variety of gear, and prevent the world from falling into calamity. Rise to the challenge and join the hunt!

Games leaving Game Pass this January

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nobody Saves The World(Cloud, Console, and PC)

Pupperazzi(Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Anacrusis (Game Preview)(Cloud, Console, and PC)

We Happy Few(Cloud, Console, and PC)