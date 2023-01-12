GAMING: Call of Duty Mobile returns to Apple Store

While iOS users were unable to download or even update the game, Android users still had access to it through the Google Play Store.

Earlier this week, when COD Mobile was searched on the Apple App Store, no results appeared.

This removal reminded fans of 2020 when Fortnite was taken down from the Apple App Store.

Since then, Apple and Fortnite creator Epic Games have been at odds about how in-app purchases should be handled.

Apple’s App Store even reportedly filed a lawsuit against Epic Games over Fortnite’s V-Bucks restrictions because of its stringent rules regarding in-app and in-game sales.

However, at the moment, Fortnite is still not accessible through the Apple App Store.

Call of Duty Mobile’s official handle already confirmed that there had been some issue and they were trying to resolve it.

Call of Duty Mobile now available for download from App Store

However, the good news is Call of Duty Mobile is now available on the Apple App Store after its disappearance.

COD Mobile returned after a few hours of disappearance with the game’s parent company Activision confirming this via a tweet on their official Twitter page.

'Good news! The issue has been resolved and Call of Duty: Mobile is back on the App Store.' a statement read.

They also acknowledged that the disappearance of the game from the App Store was due to an issue that was later rectified.

Activison also stated that the global update would be accessible on digital stores the following week before Season 1 was released (scheduled to be out on January 18, 2023).

Here is the list of characters who are expected to get witnessed in season 1:

Antonov Crusher( the character is from other CoD titles).

Wolf Rockstar character( from CoD Modern Warfare 2019).

Fiber Optic character.

Helen park Oversight( As per the leaks, the character is looking more aggressive and advanced).

New Primitive character named Naga rare Breed.