GAMING

Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Esports

The release date for FM 23 has been confirmed but it remains to be seen whether this year's game can be played offline.

Football Manager 2023 will be available for offline access
Football Manager 2023 will be available for offline access

FM 23 is scheduled for release on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Recommended articles

However, the good news is that Football Manager 2023 can be accessed offline, meaning you can manage your team in any place, at any time.

Although, it's important to note that a stable internet connection will be required to update the game or the game launcher, Steam.

But apart from that, Switch, Xbox and PS5 players can now access the game without the internet, with no online features requiring them to be connected.

FM 23
FM 23 FM23

The same can be said for FM23 on mobile and FM23 on iPad, with each edition not necessarily requiring players to be connected to the internet in order to access the game.

You will need a stable Wifi connection in order to download Football Manager 2023, with Steam requiring internet access in order to download the file.

UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023.
UEFA Club Competitions are coming to Football Manager 2023. FM23

The same applies to both the Mobile version and console versions of the game.

After downloading the game, you will not require internet access to play.

For PC players, you will only need the internet in order to download the latest update file or the latest update for Steam.

Console players can also enjoy FM 23 without Wifi, with only system updates and updates to the game itself requiring any kind of connection.

Football Manager has now been confirmed for a November 8 release date and this year's edition will include licensed UEFA competitions including the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup.

Also, for the first time ever, Football Manager will be available to play on the PS5, with the game now available on both Xbox and Playstation as well as Apple Arcade.

Further feature details have been confirmed to drop in October, with this year's edition set to be bigger and better than ever.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Outrage as Disturbing video showing young Kabaddi players being served food in toilet goes viral

Serena Williams: The man she decided to end her career for

Serena Williams: The man she decided to end her career for

Nigeria's Super Eagles to battle Algerian counterparts in two matches

Nigeria's Super Eagles to battle Algerian counterparts in two matches

Finidi nominates red-hot Super Eagles striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Finidi nominates red-hot Super Eagles striker to replace Osimhen against Algeria

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

Trending

FUT 23 Companion App (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

FIFA 23 Top 10 fastest players sees Chidera Ejuke narrowly miss out

Super Eagles star narrowly misses out on the Top 10 fastest players on FIFA 23

FIFA 23 Global Soundtracks list features some of Africa's finest

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: Full list of songs on EA's global playlist featuring Pheelz, BNXN and Angelique Kidjo

Calvin Bassey's FIFA 23 Rating revealed
SUPER EAGLES

Calvin Bassey calls EA 'a Joke' after seeing his FIFA 23 Rating