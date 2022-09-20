Can you play Football Manager 2023 Offline? (All you need to know)

However, the good news is that Football Manager 2023 can be accessed offline, meaning you can manage your team in any place, at any time.

Although, it's important to note that a stable internet connection will be required to update the game or the game launcher, Steam.

But apart from that, Switch, Xbox and PS5 players can now access the game without the internet, with no online features requiring them to be connected.

The same can be said for FM23 on mobile and FM23 on iPad, with each edition not necessarily requiring players to be connected to the internet in order to access the game.

Does Football Manager 2023 need Wifi/Internet?

You will need a stable Wifi connection in order to download Football Manager 2023, with Steam requiring internet access in order to download the file.

The same applies to both the Mobile version and console versions of the game.

After downloading the game, you will not require internet access to play.

For PC players, you will only need the internet in order to download the latest update file or the latest update for Steam.

Console players can also enjoy FM 23 without Wifi, with only system updates and updates to the game itself requiring any kind of connection.

Football Manager 2023 Release Date CONFIRMED

Football Manager has now been confirmed for a November 8 release date and this year's edition will include licensed UEFA competitions including the Champions League, Europa League, Europa Conference League and Super Cup.

Also, for the first time ever, Football Manager will be available to play on the PS5, with the game now available on both Xbox and Playstation as well as Apple Arcade.