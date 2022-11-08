Football Manager 2023 officially launched on Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Apple Arcade

Instead, every pack contains a unique code that, once redeemed, enables users to play via Steam, Epic Games or the Microsoft Store.

Removing the disc and notebook from this year’s edition, in addition to further refinements to the eco-packaging, means that the overall carbon footprint for FM23’s packaging is 47% lower than FM22’s according to a statement from the official website.

The newest release also marks a debut for the Football Manager series, with FM23 Touch also making its debut on Apple Arcade.

Following last year’s success of the football simulation franchise, FM23 and FM23 Console are also available with Xbox Game Pass from launch.

What this means is that, all Xbox Game Pass subscribers can start their careers on PC or Console* from Day One at no extra cost, while fans can also purchase FM23 Console via the Xbox Store.

Completing the squad for this season, Football Manager 2023 Touch (Nintendo Switch™) is also now live on the Nintendo eShop and FM23 Mobile is available for download from the App Store and Google Play.

Fans who pre-ordered on iOS devices will be able to play immediately.

Meanwhile, the release of the PlayStation 5 version of Football Manager™ 2023 Console has been delayed due to unforeseen complications which have arisen during the submissions and approvals process.

FM23: What to Expect

FM23

FM23 is 's Sports Interactive most authentic and engaging title yet and experienced players will notice upgrades and optimizations immediately.

FM23: Console

FM23 Console lets you experience the thrill of being a real football manager, turning wonderkids into world-class talents and winning the biggest prizes football has to offer.

FM23: Touch

Bringing our 3D Match Engine to iPhone for the first time, Football Manager 2023 Touch delivers the most authentic football management experience in handheld gaming across both Apple Arcade and Nintendo Switch™.

Apple Arcade is Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access to the best collection of over 200 premium games — featuring new releases, award winners, and beloved favourites from the App Store.

Apple Arcade is available in Nigerian for N2,512 (£4.99) per month with a one-month free trial.

FM23: Mobile

Football Manager 2023 Mobile sits proudly at the top of the mobile gaming league and offers the fastest route to football glory, whenever and wherever you play.

For information on how to update or install your game, check our article here.