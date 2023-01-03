FIFA Mobile Guide: Antonio Rüdiger vs Kalidou Koulibaly [Review, Best buy, Prices]

Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea’s Kalidou Koulibaly are unarguably two of the best central defenders on the planet.

One is a serial winner at club level while other has excelled at International level.

In the summer of 2021, Rudiger announced his decision to quit Chelsea for Spanish giants Real Madrid after making 203 appearances and scoring 12 goals for the Blues, winning the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup, having joined the club from Serie A club AS Roma in 2017.

The 29-year-old German international's exit was immediately followed by Chelsea’s urgent quest to find a suitable replacement.

The West London outfit were finally able to secure the services of Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly.

Before Koulibaly’s arrival, he had been the best centre-back in Africa, as well as one of the very best in the Serie A.

Koulibaly played eight seasons with Napoli, making 317 appearances and scoring 14 goals and was deemed as a proper replacement for Rudiger weeks later.

Koulibaly and Rudiger are two of the most in-demand center backs on FIFA Mobile, and it’s no surprise to see why really, with both boasting a high-reputation on the pitch and the in-game courtesy of their impressive individual stats.

However, this article is no way reviewing their individual progress since their transfers in 2022, but rather, this is only a guide to the FIFA Mobile players looking to improve their squad as usual, on the best decision to make at the heart of your defence.

This article will review the highest-rated player items for each of these defenders at club level and help you on which player is best to acquire

FIFA Mobile Season 6: Antonio Rudiger

Rudiger is rated 104 in Kick Off Rivalries with a potential OVR of 116.

His Attacking work rate is Medium , while he maintains a High Defensive work rate, possessing the 'long passer' trait as we’ve often seen him when he played for Chelsea.

His biggest strengths as expected is his Defending and Physical for which he is rated 122 and 120 respectively.

Rudiger Attacking stats

However, he’s also rated an incredible 105 for his Long Passing, which you can find very useful in launching counter-attacks after set-pieces or winning the ball around your box (although that largely depends on the pace of your attackers), while he is rated 107 for his Short Passing.

He’s also awarded 105 for his Pace and 97 for Acceleration as well as an impressive 113 for Sprint Speed, simply put - he’s actually pretty fast for a central defender.

Even though he’s awarded 56 for his Finishing, he possesses a venomous Shot power of 100 and is awarded 117 for his Heading, making him a real danger from set-pieces.

Rudiger Defensive Stats

Now this is another super impressive area of this particular item. Rudiger is awarded 121 for Strength, 125 for Aggression and reacts pretty well in the face of real danger.

Rudiger’s class is further highlighted with his Marking and Sliding tackles for which he is awarded 125 and 128 respectively.

While he’s rated 122 for his Standing tackle, although his agility and balance still remain way off his other stats.

Rudiger’s other stats such as his vision and Awareness are also pretty decent.

Price

As is the case with everything in this life, good things certainly don’t cheap.

This item costs 33,900,000 FIFA Coins. However, prices are always subject to change depending on the current demand for the item.

If you are lucky enough to have the luxury of FIFA Coins, he’s certainly a must-have especially for players new to FIFA Mobile.

FIFA Mobile Season 6: Kalidou Koulibaly

Similarly, Koulibaly is rated 104 in Kick-off rivalries with a potential OVR of 115.

He also maintains the same Attacking and Defensive work rate with Rudiger as well, but possesses the power header trait as we’ve seen him score for the majority of his career goals.

His biggest strengths are also similar to Rudiger’s with his Defending and Physical for which he is rated 124 and 119 respectively.

Koulibaly Attacking stats

For his attacking traits, he’s also a very fast center-back, having been awarded a Pace of 109, Sprint Speed of 113, and 106 for Acceleration, much faster than his German counterpart.

However, his Long passing and Short Passing are no match for Rudiger as is his Shot Power for which he is awarded 83.

He has a 46 in Finishing, but outclasses here with a 119 in Heading as expected, making him far more dangerous than his rival from set-pieces.

Koulibaly Defensive Stats

Koulibaly really holds his own here outclassing his rival in Strength for which he is awarded 123. But he’s not as aggressive, although, 115 is a very impressive stat regardless and he makes up for that with his 118 stat for Reaction.

Koulibaly also boasts impressive stats with his Marking and Sliding tackles for which he is awarded 128 and 126 respectively.

While he’s rated 124 for his Standing tackle, his agility and balance still remain way off his other stats like his rival.

Koulibaly’s other stats such as his jumping and dribbling abilities are also very decent.

Price

This item is cheaper, costing 30,100,000 FIFA Coins. However, prices are always subject to change depending on current demand for the item.

He’s also one of the most in-use items on FIFA Mobile, probably because you won’t have to break the bank entirely get this item.

Summary

From the stats provided above, both players are truly an essential for every team.

But as similar as their traits may seem, both offer a slightly different range, and it’s entirely up to what you want or how you want your team to play, bearing in mind their overall potentials should you decide to invest heavily in training them individually.

Verdict

On this occasion, Rudiger is ahead of Koulibaly, simply because he offers more as a defender and is more versatile than the Chelsea defender in the game.

The Los Blancos center-back is a necessity IF you can afford it. It’s never a bad idea nor a risk of any form.