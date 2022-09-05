FIFA 23: Pheelz and Buju BNXN's 'Finesse' will feature on EA Soundtracks

Each year, EA tends to mix things up through a bold blend of various genres, breaking new grounds every year and driving worldwide culture.

FIFA'S OST has become more than just a top international destination for new music, it is a collective energy that ignites the year.

And since EA has never focused entirely on mainstream music alone, artistes recognize this and are always hopeful for a spot on the soundtrack that will no doubt take their careers to the next level.

GiveMeSport

The FIFA 23 soundtrack, featuring more than 100 artists, enables millions of fans worldwide to discover new music they might have never heard otherwise.

Afrobeats have never been left out of EA's selections, at least in the last five years, we've seen Nigerian superstars like Rema, Burna Boy, Fireboy, Maleek Berry, and a host of others make appearances on EA's iconic soccer franchise.

The official soundtrack list for FIFA 23 is not officially out yet but exclusive leaks have been released in the build-up to its release in mid-September.

We have also previewed 5 Afrobeats songs that should feature in this year's edition.

Pheelz and Buju BNXN's 'Finesse' will feature on FIFA 23

Afrobeats as expected, will make a return to the franchise once more with one of the biggest collaborations in the Nigeria Music Industry in 2022.

Music producer and singer Pheelz teamed up with singer/songwriter Buju BNXN for 'Finesse' and the Afrobeats banger will appear on FIFA 23's soundtracks as per FIFAUTeam.

Pulse Nigeria

Even though the song was officially released earlier in March, the snippet had already gone viral on every social media platform weeks before the full song was officially published.

The release of the snippet for Finesse was one of the most viral snippets in the Nigerian Music Industry, leaving fans desperately craving for it's official release.

The song which garnered over 19 million views on TikTok led to what was called the #FolakeChallenge which TikTok users around the world vibed to by share stories about the things they do to finesse despite the possibility of going broke.

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Others have also recorded themselves dancing and singing along to the catchy hook.

The song was topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana and even UK and currently has over 55 million views on Spotify and the visuals have garnered over 43 million views on YouTube.