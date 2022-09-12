FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

EA have just released the first batch of the player ratings as fans ready themselves for the official release of the iconic game next week.

In the meantime, details have continued to emerge on how certain teams and players in the game have been rated after EA made a Beta version of the upcoming release available for limited play late last month.

EA Sports

Pulse Sports

Pulse Sports Nigeria brings you exclusively the confirmed list of ratings for some of the Super Eagles of Nigeria players.

While some retained their ratings, others saw a slight drop in their ratings and some others also received some impressive upgrades.

FIFA 23 Super Eagles Player Ratings

In no particular order, here's how the Super Eagles stars were rated:

Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - 84 (-1)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 83 (+3)

Joe Aribo (Southampton) - 75 (+2)

Alex Iwobi (Everton) - 75 (-2)

Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal) - 78 (+3)

Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) - 77 (+3)

Calvin Bassey (Ajax) - 74 (+9)

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - 77 (-1)

List will be updated upon the full release of FIFA 23 Ratings.