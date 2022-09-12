FIFA 23: Ndidi and Osimhen lead list of highest-rated Super Eagles stars

David Ben
Wilfred Ndidi retains his spot as the best Nigerian player in EA's upcoming edition with Victor Osimhen also not far behind but here are the ratings of some Super Eagles stars revealed.

Earlier today, EA released the Top 23 players on FIFA 23 with no player crossing the 92 mark for the first time in over a decade.

EA have just released the first batch of the player ratings as fans ready themselves for the official release of the iconic game next week.

In the meantime, details have continued to emerge on how certain teams and players in the game have been rated after EA made a Beta version of the upcoming release available for limited play late last month.

Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe are FIFA 23 cover stars
Sam Kerr and Kylian Mbappe are FIFA 23 cover stars EA Sports
Wilfred Ndidi is the highest-rated Super Eagles star on FIFA 23
Wilfred Ndidi is the highest-rated Super Eagles star on FIFA 23 Pulse Sports

Pulse Sports Nigeria brings you exclusively the confirmed list of ratings for some of the Super Eagles of Nigeria players.

While some retained their ratings, others saw a slight drop in their ratings and some others also received some impressive upgrades.

In no particular order, here's how the Super Eagles stars were rated:

  • Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) - 84 (-1)
  • Victor Osimhen (Napoli) - 83 (+3)
  • Joe Aribo (Southampton) - 75 (+2)
  • Alex Iwobi (Everton) - 75 (-2)
  • Odion Ighalo (Al Hilal) - 78 (+3)
  • Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest) - 77 (+3)
  • Calvin Bassey (Ajax) - 74 (+9)
  • Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) - 77 (-1)

List will be updated upon the full release of FIFA 23 Ratings.

EA is set to release the upcoming edition on September 19 for PlayStation, Xbox, PC as well as Google Stadia.

