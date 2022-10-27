SUPER FALCONS

Asisat Oshoala: Barcelona Femeni star could finally feature on FIFA 23

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala, could become the first Nigerian female player in history to feature on the FIFA video game.

Barcelona Femeni star could very well be making her debut on the iconic soccer video game franchise.

FIFA 23 which was officially released on September 30, featured for the very first time, women's club football.

However, only two officially licensed leagues were included in the FIFA 23 women's clubs - the Barclays FA Women's Super League, and Division 1 Arkema, which brings a total of 22 teams to the game at launch.

But earlier on October 18, 2022, at the Women’s Football Summit, EA Sports was revealed as a new sponsor of the UEFA Women’s Champions League for the next three years.

Due to this new agreement, the game developer will be able to add the competition in FIFA 23, with the new mode set to arrive next year in March as a Title Update to coincide with the quarter-final stage of the real-life competition.

"We are delighted that EA SPORTS has chosen to become a UEFA Women's Football partner and we are looking forward to working closely over the coming years as they share our ambition to make the women's game even stronger and take it to new heights," said Nadine Kessler, UEFA's chief of women's football as per a statement from EA's official press release.

The latest development now opens the door for Super Falcons and Barcelona Femeni star to make her debut in the iconic FIFA game.

Oshoala has established herself as one of the most prolific strikers in women's football in the last decade and doesn't look to be slowing down.

The 28-year-old striker recently shut down the internet after scoring a screamer for Barca Femeni in their 9-0 victory over Benfica at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, to kick off their 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The 2021 Women's Champions League winners will also be relying once more on Oshoala as they look to win their second European title this season.

Barca Femeni was originally not included in FIFA 23, although the highest-rated women's player in the game - Alexia Putellas, currently plays for the Catalans.

Putellas' 92 rating is the highest overall in the game for both the male and female categories, and the two-time Ballon d'Or winner was included only as a playable character for the Spain Women's National team.

But with the possibility of a Women's champions league mode coming to FIFA 23, there's a possibility that Oshoala's Barca Femeni could feature for the first time ever, having reached the finals last season in which they eventually lost to Lyon Women.

