GAMING

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Esports

Students will compete as teams in Valorant in this year's Red Bull Campus clutch competition.

Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022
Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022

Red Bull's Campus Clutch Tournament is set to make return this 2022.

Read Also

Campus Clutch is an esports tournament that sees universities and colleges competing globally as teams in Valorant – a hero shooter game.

This year, South African teams will go through six rounds of qualifiers, scattered around the country.

Winners will also claim their spot at the National Final, taking place at this year’s Comic-Con.

Victory-claimers at Comic-Con will be invited to attend the Red Bull Campus Clutch World Final taking place in Brazil later in December.

Red Bull Campus Clutch
Red Bull Campus Clutch Twitter

The inaugural Campus Clutch took place in 2021, with 50 countries taking part. More than 400 events took place, built around 25,000 university Valorant gamers. This year’s event hopes to draw a larger crowd to work with.

After the South African qualifiers, the winning team will compete in the World Finals, taking place in São Paulo, Brazil this December.

Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021
Red Bull Campus Clutch 2021 Twitter

The winner there will be crowned the World Champion (until next year) and could walk away with a whooping €20,000 in prize money, and a VIP spot at the 2023 Valorant Champions Tour Event.

The qualifiers is slated to begin from the 26th of August to the 17th of September 2022.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Red Bull Campus Clutch comes to South Africa in 2022

    2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

  • Pulse Sports previews 5 Afrobeat songs that should feature in the upcoming FIFA 23 Soundtracks

    FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 5 Afrobeat songs that should feature

  • Pulse Sports previews EA Sports release of the FIFA 23 Matchday Experience trailer

    FIFA 23: Matchday Experience Preview (What to expect)

Recommended articles

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

Plumptre back at Leicester City, Payne returns to Sevilla [Photos]

Plumptre back at Leicester City, Payne returns to Sevilla [Photos]

Tricky battles herald new La Liga season as Sadiq Umar welcomes Real Madrid

Tricky battles herald new La Liga season as Sadiq Umar welcomes Real Madrid

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

2022 Red Bull Campus Clutch Esports tournament to begin this August in South Africa

The cozy moment between coach Danjuma & Haziraj, Falconets vs S. Korea set

The cozy moment between coach Danjuma & Haziraj, Falconets vs S. Korea set

'It's fun to watch an organised Naija team' – Nigerians shade Waldrum's Falcons after Falconets' win

'It's fun to watch an organised Naija team' – Nigerians shade Waldrum's Falcons after Falconets' win

Trending

Wizkid thrilled fans to the best of Afrobeats at the Gamers8 concert in Saudi Arabia on August 4,2022.
GAMING

Watch: Wizkid thrills over 20,000 fans at Gamers8 eSports concert in Saudi Arabia

Pulse Sports previews 5 Afrobeat songs that should feature in the upcoming FIFA 23 Soundtracks

FIFA 23 Soundtracks: 5 Afrobeat songs that should feature

Pulse Sports previews EA Sports release of the FIFA 23 Matchday Experience trailer

FIFA 23: Matchday Experience Preview (What to expect)

Mohamed Salah
FPL

Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline