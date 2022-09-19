Super Eagles star narrowly misses out on the Top 10 fastest players on FIFA 23

This generation or at least over the last decade, we've seen a host of blistering paces from some of the biggest names in football and even some unknown names across various football leagues as well.

However, in FIFA, players with pace are considered as cheat codes in the game.

They are essential to every winning team as can always be utilized to dominate match strategies.

Oftentimes, the wingers and fullbacks are notorious for this trait, possessing electric speed in both the game and in real life as well.

Among those include some famous names in football like PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe and Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

In FIFA 23 also, both players are still two of the fastest players but there are other players who are just as fast as them as EA has recently revealed.

Here is the list of the Top 10 fastest players in FIFA 23:

10. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)- 94

Last year, the former Manchester City academy graduate joined Bayer Leverkusen from Celtic. It was his pace and crossing ability from the right-back position that stood out in the Bundesliga last season.

In FIFA 23, Frimpong’s ratings have been upgraded with a +3 and an total card upgrade of +7 since last year’s show and currently, he is the third-fastest player in Bundesliga in the game.

9. Ismaila Sarr (Watford)- 94

The Senegalese winger who plays for Watford in has been one of the fastest players in FIFA for quite some time, and he retains his place in the new edition as well. His card hasn’t improved significantly this year with an overall rating of 77, but he is definitely exciting for players who like a lot of speed.

8.Sebastian Villa (Boca Juniors)- 94

Even though Sebastian Villa has never played in European football, his name is very well known among gamers worldwide.

The Colombian winger is one of the most effective players on the flanks. He currently plays for Boca Juniors in the Argentina league.

7. Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao)- 94

Inaki Williams was rated as the fastest players in LaLiga last season, and his ratings in FIFA 23 reflect that as well. His physical strength and speed in the game are also similar to his real-life characteristics, making him a dream signing for any gamer. The Athletic Bilbao star is famous for his consistent and consecutive appearances for his club over the last six years and equally maintained his Pace stat from the previous edition.

6. Alex Bangura (Cambuur)- 94

The Sierra Leone international is one of the fastest African players in the game.

Bangura has also established a name for himself as one of the fastest players in the Dutch Eredivisie and saw his Pace rating upgraded by a +17 and his Overall rating upgrade by a +5.

5. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern)- 94

Davies has been given 94 pace rating this season, which is actually a very debatable decision. He got a downgrade of -2 from his previous rating.

He's easily one of the fastest fullbacks in the world and is even considered by fans as a ‘cheat code’ player, because of the ability to easily transition between attack and defence in seconds. He is still considered as one of the most valuable signings for any team.

4. Daniel James (Fulham)- 95

Daniel James is no doubt one of the fastest players in the Premier League this season in FIFA. Last season, the Welshman moved to Leeds United from Manchester United.

Despite an underwhelming season, James didn't get a downgrade in his Pace and moved to league returnees Fulham on loan from Leeds.

3. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)- 95

Vini was a revelation in world football last season ripping and tearing apart defenses to shreds with his explosiveness.

His heroics have greatly impacted his FIFA card this year with a significant upgrade overall. The Brazilian winger was rated 80 last year but has been upgraded to a deserved 86 this term. He is also the fastest player in La Liga in the game.

2. Adama Traore (Wolves)- 96

Adama Traore is a natural-born speedster and of the fastest players in FIFA history. The bulky Spanish winger is really fast in real life and has been a menace on the flanks for Wolves when they decide to break on the counter. However, despite his incredible pace, he still has a very low overall rating.

1. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain)- 97

Without a question, Mbappe has been a sensation in world football in the last four years and his speed is one of his most incredible attributes. The prolific Frenchman is the undisputed best in this year's edition of FIFA and has received the highest pace ratings which surely justifies his real-life traits. He is also the first player in the game to be rated higher than both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same time in the game.

Chidera Ejuke missing from Top 10 fastest Players on FIFA 23

The Super Eagles winger currently plays for Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin on loan from Russian giants CSKA Moscow.

In recent years, Ejuke has been known to be one of the fastest players in FIFA, having received a 94 rating for his Pace in both FIFA 21 and FIFA 22.

However, his exclusion from this year's speedster list by EA all but means that the Super Eagles star might be getting a downgrade in his ratings, though not significantly, but not enough to see him make the Top 10.

Ejuke is also unlikely to get any spectacular improvement in his FIFA card compared some other Super Eagles stars who have seen upgrades in this year's edition.