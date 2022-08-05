Mo Salah and four other must haves ahead of the deadline

Here are five more players you should consider adding to your FPL team:

5.) Reece James - £6.0m

The Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge will officially begin at the weekend with Chelsea travelling to Merseyside to face former manager and club legend Frank Lampard and his Everton side.

Chelsea finished last season third behind the resilient duo of Manchester City and Liverpool and a major part of their respectable finish was the work done in defence rather than in attack.

The high-profile flop of Romelu Lukaku coupled with the perennially underwhelming Timo Werner handed the mantle over to players like Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy to steer Tuchel’s side to a respectable finish.

One name left out of this defensive ensemble is academy product Reece James whose performances at right back, and right wing-back were nothing short of breathtaking last season.

Fantasy Premier League

The England international is a goal threat not only from set pieces but as a stunning strike against Newcastle last season proved also from open play. James finished last season with 141 points despite missing several games and we expect him to push on and enjoy another good season for the Blues.

With Chelsea expected to keep clean sheets against a better part of the teams in the league having a defender like James is a real asset.

4.)Harry Kane - £11.5m

Despite never really starting any season prolifically, you can bet your last dollar that by the end of the season Harry Kane would undoubtedly be amongst the league's highest goal scorers.

Fantasy Premier League

After his blockbuster move to Manchester City fell through last season, Kane looked disgruntled under Nuno Espirito Santo but found his shooting boots around January under the management of Antonio Conte.

As expected Kane had an impressive season in front of goal, scoring 17 times, but his build-up play also stood out at times with the England international finishing the campaign with nine assists too.

In Korean forward Son Heung-Min Kane has found a partner in crime with the duo combining for a total of 41 goals in the Premier League, a record which they would probably extend this season.

Pulse Nigeria

With Conte reinforcing his team this summer, Kane and Tottenham could be dark horses to keep an eye out for.

3.)Bukayo Saka - £8.0m

A key cog in Mikel Arteta’s project at the Emirates stadium, Bukayo Saka enjoyed his best season to date last year finishing the campaign with 18 goal involvements.

His impressive output translated into 179 points on FPL, a score which saw him finish 11th in the entire league ahead of players like Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wilfried Zaha.

Fantasy Premier League

As well as being a force to be reckoned with in the final third Saka also draws quite several fouls and is also a set-piece taker often swinging in corners from either side of the 18-yard box.

With Arsenal recruiting sensibly in the off-season, Saka and his Arsenal counterparts could surprise more than a few people by the end of the season, and the youngster should be one of the first names on your team sheet.

2.)Trent Alexander Arnold - £7.5m

Fantasy Premier League

It would be an injustice to leave out Liverpool’s flying right back Trent Alexander Arnold. Even as his critics continue to call him out on often underwhelming performances in defence, Alexander-Arnold more than makes up for it with his contributions in the attack.

Blessed with a special right foot, the Merseyside native needs only a yard of space to whip in one of his trademark crosses, and like Reece James, he is a real threat from set pieces.

POOL

With the addition of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez, who stands at an impressive 6ft 2inches tall, we can easily imagine Trent floating in picture-perfect crosses for his new teammate to attack in the box.

1.)Mohamed Salah - £12.0m

If you are in any shape or form serious about challenging your friends for the FPL crown, you must have Mohamed Salah. Head and shoulders above other attackers in the league, Salah has finished the last three seasons with the most points in FPL, finishing the campaign with an outstanding 265 points.

Fantasy Premier League

Not only is the dynamic Egyptian capable of jaw-dropping performances, but he is also Liverpool’s designated penalty taker so even in a game where he is not at his best there is a chance he will still end up on the score sheet.

With the exit of Sadio Mane in the summer window, Salah is now undoubtedly the head honcho at Anfield, and we expect him to top the goalscoring charts, as usual, this season.