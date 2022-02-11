EPL: Liverpool to stay 9 points behind leaders after beating Leicester

They edged in front in the first half at Anfield, thanks to Jota’s close-range finish.

Mohamed Salah came off the bench to a rapturous applause to make his first appearance since returning from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Egyptian striker curled a sumptuous effort against the post as Liverpool pressed for a second.

That second did not look like it was going to come as chances continued to come and go.

But Jota remained ruthless in the penalty area, drilling home the game-clinching goal three minutes from time.

The win moved Liverpool onto 51 points from 23 games, with leaders Manchester City having played one game more.