'We will make you proud' - Kelechi Iheanacho promises ahead of Super Eagles group opener against Egypt

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The Leicester City forward has a message for Nigerians all over the world.

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has given his thoughts on Nigeria's participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

Iheanacho talked up the chances of the Super Eagles in Cameroon in a clip that has now gone viral.

The video clip was posted on the Super Eagles' official Instagram account.

Iheanacho shared his thoughts as the team prepare for their first group game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

www.instagram.com

In the video, he said, "Hi This is Kelechi Iheanacho

"We are in the African Cup of Nations, just want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your supports around the world and our country Nigeria thank you for your support.

"By God's grace we will all make you proud here. Thank you very much and keep supporting us."

The Super Eagles take on Mohamed Salah's Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

'We will make you proud' - Kelechi Iheanacho promises ahead of Super Eagles group opener against Egypt

'We will make you proud' - Kelechi Iheanacho promises ahead of Super Eagles group opener against Egypt

The 5 youngest players at AFCON 2021

The 5 youngest players at AFCON 2021

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

Reigning champions Algeria held by Sierra Leone in AFCON opener

5 biggest summer transfer targets of 2022

5 biggest summer transfer targets of 2022

'This is my last AFCON'-Ahmed Musa

Arsenal targe Vlahovic makes outrageous wage demands

Arsenal targe Vlahovic makes outrageous wage demands

Trending

AFCON 2021: 10 most expensive players in Cameroon

AFCON 2021 Most expensive players

Media Watch: Iheanacho and Onyekuru come close to blows before AFCON opener

Iheanacho and Onyekuru

AFCON 2021: Sadio Mane responds to heart attack threat by 'Juju' witch doctor

Sadio Mane

AFCON 2021: Al-Shabab blame NFF for Ighalo's absence in Cameroon

Odion Ighalo