'We will make you proud' - Kelechi Iheanacho promises ahead of Super Eagles group opener against Egypt

Iheanacho talked up the chances of the Super Eagles in Cameroon in a clip that has now gone viral.

The video clip was posted on the Super Eagles' official Instagram account.

Iheanacho shared his thoughts as the team prepare for their first group game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.

In the video, he said, "Hi This is Kelechi Iheanacho

"We are in the African Cup of Nations, just want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your supports around the world and our country Nigeria thank you for your support.

"By God's grace we will all make you proud here. Thank you very much and keep supporting us."