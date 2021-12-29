Victor Osimhen takes off protective mask to celebrate 23rd birthday [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
The Napoli striker celebrated his birthday in style showing off a stylish outfit.

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen turns 23 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Osimhen took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the special occasion.

The Napoli forward was wearing a stylish white outfit with a green beret.

Along with photos was a message that said, "Grateful To GOD For The Gift Of Life🙏🏽Happy Birthday To Me."

Osimhen was born in Lagos and rose to stardom being part of Nigeria's U-17 national team known as the Golden Eaglets.

Leading the attack, Osimhen played a crucial role as the Golden Eaglets team that won the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

After the tournament, Osimhen joined German Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg went on loan to Belgium First Division outfit Charleroi.

He later secured a move to French Ligue 1 side Lille and is now with Italian giants Napoli.

Back in November, Osimhen suffered a head injury playing for Napoli against Inter Milan

Osimhen clashed heads with Slovakian defender Milan Škriniar in the 55th minute.

The Nigerian striker suffered a double fracture on his cheekbone and eye socket which resulted in surgery for recovery.

There was initial fear Osimhen may miss the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

However, he has been included in the Super Eagles list for the tournament and recent pictures show that his recovery process is at an advanced stage.

