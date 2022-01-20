Victor Osimhen shows off his style in red and white outfit [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
The 23-year-old striker continues to have a good time while the Super Eagles are at the AFCON.

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen took to social media to show off his style on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

The Napoli target man posted pictures wearing a red a white outfit on his official Instagram account.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "You Serve Me, Breakfast Kon, Still, Dey Vex Say I Don Move On."

It was yet another caption from Osimhen as he continues to tease his followers.

The 23-year-old asked to be excluded from the Super Eagles team to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon according to Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick.

He has recovered from the head injury which ruled him out of action for a month.

Osimhen returned for Napoli in an Italian Serie fixture against Bologna played last weekend.

Osimhen replaced Belgian forward Dries Mertens in the 71st minute as Napoli returned to winning ways.

In the 20 minutes Osimhen played, he was a threat in attack while wearing a protective mask on his face.

The Super Eagles forward will aim to start Napoli's next game against Salernitana scheduled for Sunday, January 23, 2022.

