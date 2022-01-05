UFC champ Kamaru Usman reveals plan to unveil MMA championship in Nigeria

Born in Nigeria, Kamaru Usman left migrated to the United States of America (USA) with his parents when he was just eight years old.

The 34-year-old is back in Nigeria on visitation and outlined his plans for Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) in the country.

He said, "Someone gets to a position of power and they how to help.

"The difficult aspect is how to help. You can't just become the best fighter in the world and then decide to open swimming schools in Africa when I don't know anything about swimming."

He stated how he plans to establish a Face-Off MMA event in a similar style to the UFC.

He said, "I've searched and thought about it over and over and how I can help, how can I go back and create opportunities for more children like myself and this was the best way to do that.

"After thinking about it several times, you have to be able to carry out that action.

"We searched time and time again and I ran into my partners who had a similar vision as well."

Pulse Nigeria

Usman then went on to reveal that the goal is to create opportunities and help kids like him in the country.

Using an example, the UFC Champion explained what happens when a Nigerian attains success.

He said, "This vision is to create opportunities, to be able to get all those kids like myself opportunities not only to be able to not only change their lives but their family lives.

"This is Nigeria when you are successful in a household the whole family must come with you."