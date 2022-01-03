'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Manchester United suffered a 0-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture played at Old Trafford on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United started 2022 with a loss
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United started 2022 with a loss

It was the first game in the new year for the Red Devils. The game was dominated by Wolves and in the 82nd-minute veteran Portuguese midfielder, Joao Moutinho scored.

Recommended articles

It was the only goal of the game as Wolves recorded a victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 40 years.

After the game, football fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defeat.

The loss to Wolves sets Manchester United back as they are competing with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham for a place in next season's Champions League.

Here is a round-up of the reactions on Twitter

The spotlight was on interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his tactics. The hashtag #Rangnickout began to trend with some Manchester United fans calling for his dismissal.

Ralf Rangnick is under pressure
Ralf Rangnick is under pressure Pulse Nigeria
Some Manchester United fans want Ralf Rangnick out
Some Manchester United fans want Ralf Rangnick out Pulse Nigeria
Ralf Rangnick may not last long as Manchester United boss
Ralf Rangnick may not last long as Manchester United boss Pulse Nigeria
Ralf Rangnick's tactics are not getting the desired results
Ralf Rangnick's tactics are not getting the desired results Pulse Nigeria

Club legend Cristiano Ronaldo was not spared criticism for his performance in the defeat.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has not gone according to plan
Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United has not gone according to plan Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo's performance was criticized after the loss
Cristiano Ronaldo's performance was criticized after the loss Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked for his post on New Year's day
Cristiano Ronaldo was mocked for his post on New Year's day Pulse Nigeria
Some Manchester United fans no longer want Cristiano Ronaldo
Some Manchester United fans no longer want Cristiano Ronaldo Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo lost for the first time as Manchester United captain
Cristiano Ronaldo lost for the first time as Manchester United captain Pulse Nigeria
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face a struggle for the Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United face a struggle for the Champions League Pulse Nigeria

After a disappointing defeat, Manchester United will aim to bounce back when they travel to face Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, January, 15, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Shaw questions Man Utd's commitment after Wolves defeat

Shaw questions Man Utd's commitment after Wolves defeat

Goalkeeper shaken by 'powerful bang' in French Cup crowd trouble

Goalkeeper shaken by 'powerful bang' in French Cup crowd trouble

'No more giveaways' - Rangnick slams Manchester United midfielders after Wolves defeat

'No more giveaways' - Rangnick slams Manchester United midfielders after Wolves defeat

'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

Samu Chukwueze departs for AFCON 2021 in style as 5-star Villarreal rout Levante

Samu Chukwueze departs for AFCON 2021 in style as 5-star Villarreal rout Levante

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Trending

Odion Ighalo leads prayers as Chidozie Awaziem celebrates 25th birthday at Super Eagles camp [Video]

Super Eagles continue preparation for AFCON

'Ajegunle to the world' Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo shows off Salami Street Carnival

Odion Ighalo

Super Falcons stars Oshoala, Ordega show off style during festive break [Photos]

Super Falcons

Victor Osimhen takes off protective mask to celebrate 23rd birthday [Photos]

Victor Osimhen