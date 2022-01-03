'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford

It was the only goal of the game as Wolves recorded a victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 40 years.

After the game, football fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defeat.

The loss to Wolves sets Manchester United back as they are competing with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham for a place in next season's Champions League.

Here is a round-up of the reactions on Twitter

The spotlight was on interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his tactics. The hashtag #Rangnickout began to trend with some Manchester United fans calling for his dismissal.

Club legend Cristiano Ronaldo was not spared criticism for his performance in the defeat.

