It was the first game in the new year for the Red Devils. The game was dominated by Wolves and in the 82nd-minute veteran Portuguese midfielder, Joao Moutinho scored.
'Ronaldo destroys clubs' -Twitter reacts as Wolves embarrass Manchester United at Old Trafford
Manchester United suffered a 0-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier League fixture played at Old Trafford on Monday, January 3, 2022.
It was the only goal of the game as Wolves recorded a victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in almost 40 years.
After the game, football fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the defeat.
The loss to Wolves sets Manchester United back as they are competing with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham for a place in next season's Champions League.
Here is a round-up of the reactions on Twitter
The spotlight was on interim manager Ralf Rangnick for his tactics. The hashtag #Rangnickout began to trend with some Manchester United fans calling for his dismissal.
Club legend Cristiano Ronaldo was not spared criticism for his performance in the defeat.
After a disappointing defeat, Manchester United will aim to bounce back when they travel to face Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, January, 15, 2022.