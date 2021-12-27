Super Falcons stars Oshoala, Ordega show off style during festive break [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The Nigerian footballers celebrated the festive period on social media.

Super Falcons
Super Falcons

Members of Nigeria's senior women's national football team joined their counterparts all over the world in the festive period celebrations.

Several members of the Super Falcons took to their social media accounts to let their fans know what they have been up to during the break.

Super Falcons captain Asisat Oshoala brought together several footballers based in Europe and celebrities for an all-star match.

The celebrity all-star match took place at the Campus Mini Stadium, Lagos Island on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Fans of Oshoala turned out to celebrate on boxing day with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen present at the special occasion.

Unlike previous editions, Oshoala could not participate in the encounter as she is currently recovering from an injury.

Oshoala suffered a ruptured posterior cruciate ligament in her right knee while playing for Barcelona Femeni in a UEFA Women's Champions League group stage fixture against German outfit TSG Hoffenheim played on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

She was ruled out of action for two months and is still with braces on her foot.

She posted several photos on her official Instagram account with a caption that said, "Product of the TRENCHES"

Another Super Falcons star that showed off on social media is Francisca Ordega.

The CSKA Moscow forward posed for pictures on her official Instagram account with a caption that said, "Wishing a very happy Boxing Day to my lovers….."

Super Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie also posted on her Instagram account.

The Dijon star captioned her photo, "Sweet Christmas."

The Super Falcons are expected to return to action in February when they take on Ivory Coast in their final qualification step for the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

