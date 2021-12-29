'Ajegunle to the world' Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo shows off Salami Street Carnival

Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to show off his presence at the Salami Street Carnival.

Ighalo posted photos of the occasion citing how he has helped people from his community to make a living through football and other works.

Along the photos was a message that said, "It’s always a privilege to go back to where I was born and be part of the Salami street Carnival, it’s an opportunity for me to be a source of inspiration to the youths in Salami street and Ajegunle at large.

"Through the Odion Ighalo foundation, so many youths have been empowered through Entrepreneur skills, while some are in the Ighalo football academy @ighaloacademy.

"I’ll continue to do my best in other to help my people become successful from the street I grew up on. Not only the youths but also adults and widows in the streets. May God continue to empower me and my team🙏🏾 Ajegunle to the world."

Ighalo has returned to Saudi Arabia and was on target for Al-Shabab as they recorded a 3-1 victory against Al-Taawoun on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The former Manchester United target man will return to action for Al-Shabab when they take on Al-Ahli Saudi on Friday, December 31st, 2021.