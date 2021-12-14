RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

'Like say na she get house' - Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo pokes fun at his mother

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi

The Super Eagles forward had fun with his mother at his house.

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo continues to spend time with his mother during his time off the pitch.

Ighalo is still in Nigeria as the Saudi Professional Football League is on break. The 32-year-old took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his mother.

Along with a photo of them together was a message that said, "Nobody has your back like your Mama..Love her while she’s still alive. I LOVE YOU MAMA #appriciationpost #iyaniwura #orisabiiyaosi #blessed #grateful."

Ighalo has always been full of praise for the support he receives from his mother.

The former Manchester United striker then went on to post several photos and videos on his Instagram stories. In the videos shared, Ighalo and his mother were having a good time.

The Al-Shabab striker was treated to a praise and worship session by a live band in his house.

Then, there was an abundance of food at the dining table for him and his mother.

Odion Ighalo was having fun with his mother at home
Odion Ighalo was having fun with his mother at home Pulse Nigeria

Ighalo then decided while having fun to tag his mother who was resting her leg on one of the tables in the house.

He captioned the photo, "See as she put legs for table like say na she get the house."

Ighalo continued to have fun with his mother in subsequent videos put out in his stories.

It is unclear when Ighalo will depart the shores of Nigeria, but his club side Al-Shabab are expected to return to action on Monday, December 27, 2021, in a league game against rivals Al-Taawoun.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

