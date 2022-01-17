Super Eagles playlist: Check the songs the players have been listening to at the AFCON

The players have been vibing to some dope tunes at the AFCON

The Super Eagles have great taste in music

All is well with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after two wins from two group games at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles beat Egypt in their group opener and Sudan in their second fixture to book a place in the knockout stages of the competition.

Most of the Super Eagles players are youthful and are well aware of some of the hottest tunes in the country.

The players on several occasions have displayed their music taste through several posts on social media.

Team initiations, meetings, training sessions, and on their way to the stadium for the game, the Super Eagles players are always keeping the mood in camp upbeat with a steady dose of music.

Here is a compilation of some of the tunes that the Super Eagles players have been vibing to at the AFCON in Cameroon.

