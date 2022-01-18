'I'm happily married'- Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong dodges question about female admirers

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Troost-Ekong has issued a stern warning to Female admirers.

William Troost-Ekong
William Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles of Nigeria vice-captain William Troost-Ekong along with head coach Austin Eguavoen faced the press on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The pre-match press conference was a preview of the Super Eagles final group game against Guinea-Bissau at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

William Troost-Ekong (Twitter/Modo Victor Ekene)
William Troost-Ekong (Twitter/Modo Victor Ekene) Twitter

One of the journalists at the press conference decided to move away from the game on the pitch to the looks of Troost-Ekong.

The journalist asked, “Troost, you are very handsome, how do you deal with female admirers who are fans?”

William Troost-Ekong and his family (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
William Troost-Ekong and his family (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong) Instagram

The Watford defender responded to the journalist by stating he is a married man

Troost said, “Out of respect, I will answer your question but I am happily married.”

The 28-year-old defender tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bambi on Sunday, October 17, 2021. They started dating as far back as 2014 and have a son together.

Ekong then turned the attention of the press conference to the game against Guinea-Bissau scheduled for Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

