'I'm happily married'- Super Eagles defender Troost-Ekong dodges question about female admirers

The pre-match press conference was a preview of the Super Eagles final group game against Guinea-Bissau at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

One of the journalists at the press conference decided to move away from the game on the pitch to the looks of Troost-Ekong.

The journalist asked, “Troost, you are very handsome, how do you deal with female admirers who are fans?”

The Watford defender responded to the journalist by stating he is a married man

Troost said, “Out of respect, I will answer your question but I am happily married.”

The 28-year-old defender tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Bambi on Sunday, October 17, 2021. They started dating as far back as 2014 and have a son together.