Spider-Man star Tom Holland adds Tottenham's Heung-Min Son to sports link-up list

David Ben

The Marvel actor is apparently a fan of the Tottenham star attacker, and looks forward to meeting the South Korea international

Tom Holland is a big fan of Heung Min Son
It's no secret that Tom Holland has always had a soft spot for sports from his celebrity PGA outings to boxing trainings and even basketball practices.

Tom Holland has always been a passionate sports fan
This time around the Hollywood star stopped by White Hart Lane and took a picture with the Korean international Heung Min Son.

Tom Holland & Son Heung Min (Tottenham Instagram)
Earlier in the week, Tom Holland had been spotted with some the biggest names in football at the red carpet of prestigious Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, France.

Tom Holland poses with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (Left) at the 65th annual Ballon d'Or awards in France.
Tom Holland and Kylian Mbappe at the Ballon d' Or recently.
The Spider-Man star's interest in sports actually dates to as far back as 2015 when it was wrongly suggested he was an Arsenal fan after some pictures of him wearing the Gunners club kit in his childhood were released on social media.

Tom Holland had shut down rumors suggesting he's an Arsenal fan.
However, Holland recently revealed he is a supporter of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, and has certainly affirmed that with his latest picture with Son.

The Spider-Man actor is set to return to the silver screen this Christmas after Marvel confirmed the latest chapter of the superhero franchise "Spider-Man: No Way Home" will be out for release on December 17.

