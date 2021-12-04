Spider-Man star Tom Holland adds Tottenham's Heung-Min Son to sports link-up list

Google

This time around the Hollywood star stopped by White Hart Lane and took a picture with the Korean international Heung Min Son.

Earlier in the week, Tom Holland had been spotted with some the biggest names in football at the red carpet of prestigious Ballon d'Or awards in Paris, France.

The Spider-Man star's interest in sports actually dates to as far back as 2015 when it was wrongly suggested he was an Arsenal fan after some pictures of him wearing the Gunners club kit in his childhood were released on social media.

However, Holland recently revealed he is a supporter of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, and has certainly affirmed that with his latest picture with Son.