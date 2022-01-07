Salah, Aubameyang, and 8 other highest-earning players at the AFCON 2021

This tournament comes at a point where other teams are still competing for titles in various leagues in Europe.

Africa over time has produced some of the best footballers in the world.

Their participation at the tournament means that teams will be paying these stars huge sums while they represent their country at the AFCON.

Here are the top 10 highest-paid African footballers at the AFCON.

1. Pierre Emerick Aubameyang - £350,000

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined the Gunners back in 2018 on a three-year deal.

When the Gabonese captain extended his contract in 2020, he became not just the highest-earning African footballer in the Premier League but the world as his salary moved from £198,000 a week to £350,000

2. Cedric Bukambu - £307,000

The Democratic Republic of Congo international joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan from Spanish La Liga outfit Villarreal for a whopping fee of £65 Million.

He became the most expensive African footballer and also the highest earner until displaced by Aubameyang.

Earning £307,000 per week, he is the third highest-paid player in the Chinese Super League.

3. Thomas Partey - £230,000

Thomas Partey made the jump from Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid to Premier League giants in 2020.

The deal four years also came with a bumper increase in the Ghanaian midfielder's wages.

With a weekly salary is above £200,000 he is the third highest-earning African football star.

4. Mohamed Salah - £220,000

Mohamed Salah just made the top three shortlist for the FIFA Best Men's Award. His performances for Liverpool since he joined have been outstanding.

However, until the Egyptian signs an improved deal, he is fourth among the highest-earning African players with about £200,000 a week.

5. Riyad Mahrez - £200,000

When Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez made the move from Leicester City to Premier League rivals Manchester City it can with improved wages.

Mahrez takes home £200,000 weekly after signing the five-year deal.

6. Sadio Mane - £150,000

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is next on the list. Since he joined the Reds from Southampton has become a key performer for Jurgen Klopp's team.

After extending his contract, the Senegalese captain now earns £150,000 a week which puts him sixth on this list.

7. Nicolas Pepe - £140,000

Arsenal's most expensive signing Nicolas Pepe is seventh on this list.

Since he joined from Lille the Ivory Coast winger has been on massive wages worth £140,000 which puts him fourth at the club

8. Wilfried Zaha - £130,000

Pepe is followed on this list by compatriot Wilfred Zaha.

The Ivory speedster is the main man at Crystal Palace since he rejoined from Manchester United and is paid a handsome £130,000 per week.

9. Naby Keita - £120,000

Another Liverpool star Naby Keita is among the highest earners at the AFCON.

Since he joined Liverpool from German Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in 2018 the Guinean star has been on £120,000 weekly which puts him ninth on this list.

10 Abdou Diallo - £90,000

Paris Saint-Germain star Abdou Diallo is among the top earners at the AFCON.