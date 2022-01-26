Sadio Mane and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunite at the hospital after nasty head collision

Tosin Abayomi
Mane is in good condition after a nasty head collision against Cape Verde.

Liverpool star Sadio Mane needed hospital treatment after helping Senegal defeat Cape Verde 2-0 in a round of 16 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) clash played on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Mane was concussed following a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha.

A star-studded Senegalese side dispatched African minnows Cape Verde who were down to 10 men at the first half.

Mane was running through on goal trying to latch onto a long ball which was also contested by the Cape Verde goalkeeper.

The Liverpool star got to the ball first then clashed heads with the Cape Verde goalkeeper who rushed out with both players colliding.

Cape Verde had to play the rest of the game with nine men as goalkeeper Vozinha was sent off.

As a precaution, Mane was taken to the nearest hospital to the stadium after the match.

Vozinha who received a red card for his action took time to visit Mane at the hospital

Mane and the goalkeeper posed for a picture which has a caption, "Senegal vs Cape Verde in the pitch [and] in the hospital."

Cape Verde are eliminated from the AFCON while Senegal are scheduled to take on their quarterfinal opponents on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

