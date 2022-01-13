'You need to destroy some things' - Ronaldo reveals what is needed at Manchester United

The Reds Devils have been struggling in recent games as they are behind West Ham, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur in the race for Champions League places.

In an interview with SkySports, Ronaldo stated that he is not happy with the way things are going at Manchester United.

He said, “We are capable to change things now.

“I do not know the specific way because I am a player, not a coach or the president.

“I know the way but I’m not going to mention it because it is not ethical on my part to say that.”

Ronaldo then went on to give insight on his future with the club beyond this season.

According to Ronaldo, Manchester United have a lot to improve on to move higher on the standings.

He said: “Manchester United belongs in important things so we have to change.

“I do not want to be here in a club to fight for sixth place or seventh place or fifth.

“I am here to try to win, to compete. I think we compete but we are not yet at our best level.

“But we have a long way to improve and I believe that if we change our mind we can achieve big things.”

The experienced Portuguese explained the way for interim boss Ralf Rangnick to turn things around.

According to Ronaldo, some of the things at Manchester United have to be destroyed for the club to get back to winning titles.

He said: “We have to have the right mentality.

“You have to be ready when you struggle in a game. They call this club Manchester United so we have to be united.

“The system is only useful if you have the right mentality on the pitch.

“We have a long way to improve. For me, the most important thing is to look at yourself and say that you can do it better.

“I do not accept that our mentality is less than to be in the top three in the Premier League.

“I think to build up good things you need to destroy some things.

“I still believe we are capable of having a good season. We know it’s going to take time to make the ideas of the new coach on the pitch.

“It’s not that fast but we have to be professional, work hard, to be together as players.”