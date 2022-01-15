'Title race over in January' - Reactions as Manchester City go 13 points clear after Chelsea win

The Cityzens came into the game top of the table with a 10 point advantage of second-placed Chelsea.

Thomas Tuchel's side was aiming for a win to reduce the gap at the top.

It was Pep Guardiola's team who would dominate the first half as both teams went to the halftime break level.

In the 70th minute, Kevin De Bruyne captain on the day put Manchester City in front with a strike at the edge of the box.

Manchester City held on despite late pressure from Chelsea to increase their lead at the top to 13 points.

Football fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the high-profile clash.

De Bruyne received a lot of praise for yet another goal against his former side.

The discussion that dominated Twitter was that the Premier League title race is already over in January.

Manchester City's large gap against its nearest rivals was a cause for concern on social media.

