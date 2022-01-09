Cameroon recorded a 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso in the opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) played on Sunday, January 9, 2022.
'These tackles can end your career': Reactions as Cameroon beat Burkina Faso in AFCON 2021 opener
Some tackles in the game between Cameroon and Burkina Faso were with violent intentions.
Burkina Faso started brightly and took the lead in the 24th minute when Gustavo Sangaré converted a cross by Bertrand Traoré.
The Indomitable Lions responded to adversity and equalized in the 40th minute when Vincent Aboubakar converted a penalty after Traoré brought down André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.
Just before halftime, Cameroon was rewarded with another penalty after another reckless tackle from Burkina Faso
Aboubakar stepped up to convert sending Burkina Faso goalkeeper the wrong way again going into the break with a narrow lead.
The second half was end-to-end stuff with chances for teams but Cameroon held on to take all three points.
Football fans rushed to Twitter to react to some of the action in the opening game of the competition.
The tackles on display were reckless and raised a lot of eyebrows on Twitter.
Here are some of the reactions to how the tackles were flying in the game.
Another trend was Cameroon's goalkeeper André Onana for his mistake in the opening goal from a corner kick as well as some outstanding saves throughout the game.
Cameroon will continue their AFCON campaign with a game against Ethiopia while Burkina Faso takes on Cape Verde in their next group fixture.