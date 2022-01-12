'They will never learn' - Reactions as Barcelona lose 5th straight El-Clasico to Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid in front when he converted a ball through to him by Karim Benzema in the 25th minute.

Barcelona equalized through Luuk De Jong in the 41st minute as both teams went to the halftime break level.

In the second half, Karim Benzema scored to put Real Madrid ahead in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Ansu Fati converted a cross by Jordi Alba to equalize for Barcelona in the 83rd minute as the game proceeded to extra-time.

A swift counterattack converted by Federico Valverde put Real Madrid in front. Carlo Ancelotti's men would hold on to record a fifth straight victory against their rivals

It was another loss for Barcelona in El Clasico and rivals fans reacted accordingly.

