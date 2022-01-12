'They will never learn' - Reactions as Barcelona lose 5th straight El-Clasico to Real Madrid

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
Barcelona cannot stop losing to Real Madrid in El Clasico

Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona recorded a 2-1 victory against Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup played on Tuesday, January, 11 at the King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

Vinicius Junior put Real Madrid in front when he converted a ball through to him by Karim Benzema in the 25th minute.

Barcelona equalized through Luuk De Jong in the 41st minute as both teams went to the halftime break level.

In the second half, Karim Benzema scored to put Real Madrid ahead in the 72nd minute.

Substitute Ansu Fati converted a cross by Jordi Alba to equalize for Barcelona in the 83rd minute as the game proceeded to extra-time.

A swift counterattack converted by Federico Valverde put Real Madrid in front. Carlo Ancelotti's men would hold on to record a fifth straight victory against their rivals

It was another loss for Barcelona in El Clasico and rivals fans reacted accordingly.

Real Madrid fans mocked Barcelona after the loss
Barcelona keep losing to Real Madrid in El Clasico
It is now five wins in a row for Real Madrid against Barcelona
Barcelona have not been able to match Real Madrid in recent years
Real Madrid continue to dominate Barcelona in El Clasico
Barcelona returns to Spain to continue a push for a Champions League spot while Real Madrid will wait for either Atletico Madrid or Athletic Bilbao to determine the team they face in the Spanish Super Cup final.

