Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

Tosin Abayomi

The Brazilian decided to make his time on Old Trafford permanent on his body.

Rafael Da Silva
Rafael Da Silva

Brazilian defender Rafael Pereira da Silva has inked a tattoo of Old Trafford on his shoulder.

The 31-year-old was a fan favorite at Manchester United during his time at the club.

Along with his brother Fabio, they made their debuts for the Red Devils back in 2008.

Rafael was given a chance to replace Manchester United legend Gary Neville who was at the tail end of his career.

The full-back took to his official Twitter account to show off his new tattoo with the Theatre of Dreams clearly visible.

Rafael Da Silva decided to ink his time at Manchester United on his shoulder
Rafael Da Silva decided to ink his time at Manchester United on his shoulder Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Theater of dreams another mark on my body of my life of the blessing that God made with one of the people I love most in life, baby we made this dream come true together I love you Red heart

@ofabio2 Thank you @math.tattoo you and the guy @ManUtd

Rafael played with Manchester United for seven years from 2008 until 2015. During his time at Old Trafford he score five goals in 109 games.

He left Manchester United and joins French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon in 2015, later turned out in the Turkish Super Lig for Istanbul Başakşehir but is now back in Brazil with Botafogo.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

