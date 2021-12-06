Rafael da Silva: Former Manchester United defender shows off amazing 'Theatre of dreams' tattoo

The 31-year-old was a fan favorite at Manchester United during his time at the club.

Along with his brother Fabio, they made their debuts for the Red Devils back in 2008.

Rafael was given a chance to replace Manchester United legend Gary Neville who was at the tail end of his career.

The full-back took to his official Twitter account to show off his new tattoo with the Theatre of Dreams clearly visible.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Theater of dreams another mark on my body of my life of the blessing that God made with one of the people I love most in life, baby we made this dream come true together I love you Red heart

@ofabio2 Thank you @math.tattoo you and the guy @ManUtd

Rafael played with Manchester United for seven years from 2008 until 2015. During his time at Old Trafford he score five goals in 109 games.