Pulse Picks: Best Dressed Nigerian athletes in 2021

In this list, we will take a look at the best-dressed Nigerian athletes of the year.

10 Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is one of the most fashionable Nigerian sports personalities.

Adesanya project a jovial personality on social media which reflects in his stylish outfits.

Signed to Puma, Adesanya also shows off original merch for casual outings. The Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star is a huge Anime fan which he also projects into his fashion style outside the octagon.

9 Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Everton defender Alex Iwobi is known for his style on and off the pitch.

Iwobi may have fallen in the pecking order under Rafael Benitez at Everton, however, he continues to be one of the best-dressed sports stars in the country.

The midfielder is known to show off his style in several posts on Instagram. He also makes it evident he is a Puma-signed athlete with original merch.

8 Victor Osimhen

Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is one of the Super Eagles stars who has matched his integral play on the pitch with a calculated jovial persona off the pitch.

The 23-year-old is not shy to try out recognized designer brands by showing them off to his adoring fans on social media.

Osimhen is now known to mix and match several styles based on his outfit which has not gone unnoticed by fans throughout the year.

7 Giannis Antetokoumpo

Nigerian-born NBA basketball star Giannis Antetokoumpo is known for his aggressive and dominating play on the court.

However, fans are also paying attention to his outfit choice off the court. Giannis as a Nike athlete shows off their latest merch including his Zoom Freak three shoe which came out earlier in the year.

6 Asisat Oshoala

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Asisat Oshoala is known to always look dapper when she posts on social media.

The Barcelona Femeni star shows off the latest designer outfits on various occasions off the pitch.

Without a doubt, Oshoala is arguable the fashionable female sports personality in the country.

5 Kamaru Usman

Ultimate Fighting Champion (UFC) welterweight king earns a spot among the best dressed Nigerian sports personalities.

Although he only wears shorts in the Octagon, Usman is known to be decked out in fashionable suits or traditional attires going to press conferences and other occasions.

Usman who has been in the United States of America (USA) for almost two decades is not shy to show off the Naija swag to his adoring fans from all over the world on his social media accounts.

4 Emmanuel Dennis

Light skin Super Eagles star Emmanuel Dennis is one of the fashion trendsetters on the team.

Dennis has been on fire since he joined Premier League outfit, Watford. While his play on the field has gained him recognition on certain occasions he rose to the top of the trends based on his outfit.

Dennis continues to gain admiration on his social media page based on his stylish outfits.

3 Anthony Joshua

Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua is a fashion icon who is always dressed to impress.

Joshua gets bruised up fighting in the ring, however outside his fashion style is a source of interpretation.

The 32-year-old who is signed to Under Armour shows off original merch but also promotes his brand AJBXG.

Joshua also on certain occasions shows off suits styled by Hugo Boss.

2 Francisca Ordega

Super Falcons and CSKA Moscow forward Francisca Ordega is one of the most stylish female athletes in the country.

The 28-year-old is not shy to put her curves on display as seen on her social media handles.

Ordega, over the year, put up several posts in which her outfit derived commendation from fans.

1 Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles target man Odion Ighalo top the list of the best dressed Nigerian athletes.

Regardless of the occasion, Ighalo is always spotted to be well dressed. On social media, the Al-Shabab forward shows off his stylish outfit to events he attends off the pitch.

The 32-year-old can be seen spotted in suits for press conferences or wearing designer tops when on more relaxed occasions.