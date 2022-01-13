Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu receives Belgian league's golden boot [Photos]

Tosin Abayomi
Onuachu is rewarded for his 29 goals for Genk last season.

Paul Onuachu
Paul Onuachu

Super Eagles of Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu has been rewarded for his record-breaking goal-scoring season with KRC Genk.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, Onuachu received the Belgium division golden shoe award.

The Golden shoe award was for Onuachu's 29 goals in the Belgian First Division last season.

Onuachu with 29 goals beat Noa Lang and Charles De Ketelaere to the award. His goals were also pivotal as the team finished second in the title race last season.

Paul Onuachu attended the event with his partner
Paul Onuachu attended the event with his partner Pulse Nigeria

A statement by Genk about Onuachu's victory said, "After Branko Strupar and Wesley Sonck, Paul Onuachu is the third KRC Genk player to win the Golden Shoe. Our Nigerian striker finished ahead of Club players Noa Lang and Charles De Ketelaere.

"2021 was an incredible year for Paul: he became top scorer, won the Belgian Cup, became vice-champion, and was crowned professional footballer of the year. Now the Golden Shoe is added. A legend, our legend. That needs no further explanation."

Paul Onuachu received the golden shoe in Belgium
Paul Onuachu received the golden shoe in Belgium Pulse Nigeria

Onuachu's red hot form for Genk last season saw him linked with several top sides across Europe. He did not move and signed an extension with the Belgian side.

Now sidelined with injury, Onuachu is not part of the Super Eagles team to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

