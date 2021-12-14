RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Oghenekaro Etebo: Super Eagles midfielder celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary [Photos]

The Watford star celebrated his anniversary in a post on social media.

Oghenekaro Etebo
Oghenekaro Etebo

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has taken to social media to celebrate his wedding anniversary.

The 26-year-old took to his official Instagram account to celebrate his third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Etebo took to his official Instagram account to post photos of his family to celebrate the special occasion.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "I love you for all that you are, all that you have been and all that you will be. Happy anniversary."

His wife Isi Etebo, also took to Instagram to share her thoughts on their special day.

A message that came with her post said, "No matter how imperfect I am, you always made me feel so perfect. No matter how many mistakes I do, you always made me feel the best.

Oghenekaro Etebo married his wife Isi back in 2018
"I am very grateful to you for your endless love and support. I don’t know how I will thank you in this life alone. Happy Anniversary OME 🥰❤️Forever is the deal 💃🍾 @etebo_karo."

Etebo married Isi back in 2018 and the couple have been blessed with two children together.

He is recovering from an injury he sustained earlier in the season which has ruled him out of action for three months.

Watford fans are anticipating his return to help them in their quest to beat the drop in the Premier League.

