Odion Ighalo: Super Eagles striker celebrates 4th anniversary of his orphanage home

Tosin Abayomi

Ighalo showed appreciation to God and those in charge of the orphanage home.

Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo

Super Eagles of Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo is celebrating the fourth year anniversary of his orphanage home.

The former Manchester United striker opened the Ighalo orphanage home on the 6th of December 2017.

To celebrate the anniversary, Ighalo took to his official Instagram account to post videos of the home along with photos.

Along with the post was a message that said, "My sincere appreciation goes to almighty God without whom we can do nothing.

"For making it possible to celebrate the 4th Year Anniversary of Ighalo Orphanage Home. @ighalo_orphanage_home It was a dream and God helped me to accomplish this dream. I return all the glory to God. It is a thing of immense joy to celebrate the 4th Year Anniversary of this great project.

"I’m grateful to God for how far he has brought us and where He is still taking us to. I want to specially appreciate members of my board of trustees and all my staffs and caregivers at the home, for their tireless effort and commitment every day to see that the HOME is run and managed well.

"To all the donors and volunteers your support and donations every day are the things that keeps us going. Thank you and may God reward and bless you all as you put a smile on the faces of the kids.

Odion Ighalo is one of the few footballers who give back to the society
Odion Ighalo is one of the few footballers who give back to the society Pulse Nigeria

"Finally, to everyone who came to celebrate with us yesterday, May things of joy never depart from your household. Thank you and keep supporting @ighalo_orphanage_home God bless you all "

Ighalo who now plays with Al-Shabab is known to give back to the community and those in need.

Recently the 32-year-old showed that asides from being a footballer he is also a philanthropist as he gifted widows houses and gifts.

Ighalo is in the country as the Saudi Arabia Professional League is on a break but is expected to return for their Al-Shabab's next fixture against Al-Taawoun on Monday, December 27, 2021.

