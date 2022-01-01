Odion Ighalo leads prayers as Chidozie Awaziem celebrates 25th birthday at Super Eagles camp [Video]

The players continue to join the camp for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon

The wishes from the Super Eagles players were conveyed in a video on their official Instagram account.

In the video, Al-Shabab striker Odion Ighalo is seen leading prayers for the team ahead of their first training session in the year 2022.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick can also be seen playing a grand instrument while celebrating the new year.

It was also revealed in the clip that Super Eagles defender Chidozie Collins Awaziem is celebrating his birthday on the first day of the new year.

Awaziem who is on loan at Turkey Super Lig side Alanyaspor from Portuguese outfit Boavista turns 25 today.

In the video, Awaziem wished Nigerians a happy birthday while stating his happiness to be celebrating in camp.

A statement by the Super Eagles on his birthday said, Happy Birthday @c.awaziem12. Have a good one!"

Collins also posted a celebratory message on his Instagram account that said, "When I look back and see how far God has taken me, All I just want to say to him is THANK YOU and THANK YOU and THANK YOU and THANK YOU and THANK YOU and keep thanking him, .... He just added another year to my life +1 also thank you to everyone family, friends, fans for all your support through our 2021.....MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL. May you all have a fruitful and blessed 2022 cheers HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME AND HAPPY NEW YEAR."