Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and wife Amarachi pose for pictures after Arsenal's victory at the Emirates Stadium

Former Super Eagles captain Nwankwo Kanu and his wife Amarachi were both at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, November 7th as Arsenal recorded a 1-0 victory against Watford in a Premier League fixture.
Kanu joined Arsenal from Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan back in 1999 and played for the Gunners till 2004 before joining West Bromwich Albion.
His wife Amarachi took to her official Instagram account to post photos of the couple in attendance at the game.
Along with the photos was a caption that said, Common Arsenal ❤️ 💪🏾 You got us in all our feelings today. Congratulations 👏🏽 @arsenal - 1 @watfordfcofficial 0
What’s your favourite slide?"
Kanu is a cult hero at Arsenal as he still supports the team which is evident in his social media posts.
