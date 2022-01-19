'Just like Ronaldinho' Nigerians appreciate Moses Simon's skill in the build up to 2nd goal

Second-half goals from Almeria forward Sadiq Umar and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong meant that the Super Eagles would finish their group stage campaign with the maximum points from three games.

The second goal by Ekong in the 75th minute killed off the game.

The goal was a tap-in for defender Ekong who came forward to join the attack initially for a set-piece.

Nantes winger Moses Simon received the ball at the edge of the box and dribbled four Guinea-Bissau players before hitting the post with his shot.

It was the rebound that fell kindly to Ekong to steer into an empty net. The skill deployed by Simon in the build-up to the goal was very appreciated by Nigerians on Twitter.

The skill showed by Simon since the start of the tournament has now made Nigerians compare him to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

See reactions below

Simon provided the deflected cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's winning goal against Egypt.