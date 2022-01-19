'Just like Ronaldinho' Nigerians appreciate Moses Simon's skill in the build up to 2nd goal

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

Moses Simon continues to disgrace players at the AFCON just like Ronaldinho back in the days.

Moses Simon
Moses Simon

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. recorded a 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau in their final group game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Recommended articles

Second-half goals from Almeria forward Sadiq Umar and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong meant that the Super Eagles would finish their group stage campaign with the maximum points from three games.

The second goal by Ekong in the 75th minute killed off the game.

The goal was a tap-in for defender Ekong who came forward to join the attack initially for a set-piece.

Nantes winger Moses Simon received the ball at the edge of the box and dribbled four Guinea-Bissau players before hitting the post with his shot.

It was the rebound that fell kindly to Ekong to steer into an empty net. The skill deployed by Simon in the build-up to the goal was very appreciated by Nigerians on Twitter.

The skill showed by Simon since the start of the tournament has now made Nigerians compare him to Brazilian legend Ronaldinho.

See reactions below

Moses Simon
Moses Simon Pulse Nigeria
Moses Simon
Moses Simon Pulse Nigeria
Moses Simon
Moses Simon Pulse Nigeria

Simon provided the deflected cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's winning goal against Egypt.

He then scored and provided an assist in the victory against Sudan which earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Spurs late show stuns Leicester

Spurs late show stuns Leicester

Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Ajayi solid, Simon dazzles, Sadiq frustrates – Super Eagles Player Ratings

Nigeria 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Ajayi solid, Simon dazzles, Sadiq frustrates – Super Eagles Player Ratings

'Just like Ronaldinho' Nigerians appreciate Moses Simon's skill in the build up to 2nd goal

'Just like Ronaldinho' Nigerians appreciate Moses Simon's skill in the build up to 2nd goal

AFCON 2021: Egypt join Nigeria in Round-of-16 after hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sudan

AFCON 2021: Egypt join Nigeria in Round-of-16 after hard-fought 1-0 victory over Sudan

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

Egypt make Cup of Nations last 16 as Cape Verde, Malawi advance

'Sadiq has redeemed himself' Nigerians apologize to Super Eagles striker after goal against Guinea-Bissau

'Sadiq has redeemed himself' Nigerians apologize to Super Eagles striker after goal against Guinea-Bissau

Trending

'Sorting out my passport' - Southampton's Nathan Tella ready to dump England for 'dream' Super Eagles

Nathan Tella

Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

Chisom Egbuchulam

AFCON 2021: Ghanaian legend Sammy Kuffour visits Super Eagles coach Eguavoen

Kuffour and Eguavoen chilling in Cameroon

Cristiano Ronaldo hints at retirement after receiving FIFA Special Award

Cristiano Ronaldo