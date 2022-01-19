'Sadiq has redeemed himself' Nigerians apologize to Super Eagles striker after goal against Guinea-Bissau

The Super Eagles played their first half without a goal at the tournament as both sides went to the halftime break level.

The Super Eagles started the second half with more intensity and were rewarded in the 56th minute when Almeria forward Sadiq Umar converted a cross by Leicester City's Kelechi Iheanacho.

The second goal of the game came in the 75th minute when captain William Troost-Ekong converted after some fine work by Moses Simon.

The Super Eagles held on for the win and finish their group stage campaign with the maximum points.

The reactions from the game started as soon as the starting lineup came out showing that Sadiq Umar would lead the attack.

The Almeria forward had a chance to put Nigeria in front when he received a ball from Kelechi Nwakali in the 24th minute.

He opted to dribble the goalkeeper and the chance was wasted. This missed opportunity by Umar resulted in a barrage of insults.

Nigerians were unhappy with his performance and expressed their displeasure on social media.

Umar eventually put the Super Eagles in front and insults turned into praise for the lanky forward.

