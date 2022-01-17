Nigerian footballer Chisom Egbuchulam shows off his beautiful home [Photos]

The 29-year-old plays in the China League One division Meizhou Hakka Football Club.

Egbuchulam took to his official Instagram account to post pictures of his beautiful house.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Good morning. Thank you, Jesus."

Pulse Nigeria

In the pictures shared on his Instagram account, Egbuchulam's living room is painted in white which goes with the furniture.

Several jerseys are showcased on the wall along with a massive screen.

Egbuchulam is known for his heroics in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) before moving abroad.

He was the star of the Enugu Rangers team that won the NPFL title in 2016 and was crowned the best player for the season.

Pulse Nigeria

Egbuchulam has since spent the last six years with Swedish lower-league sides BK Häcken and Falkenberg before a move to China.