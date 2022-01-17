Nigerian bobsled athlete Simidele Adeagbo wins title at Bobsled World Cup

In the final at Winterberg, a winter resort town in Germany, Simidele beat her rivals to emerge winner in her event.

The 40-year-old recorded a time of 2:01 to emerge champions ahead of Romania's Popescu Georgeta and Ukraine's Hunko Lidiia.

It was yet another piece of history for Simi who is a symbolic figure winter sports pioneer in Nigeria.

She took to her official Instagram account to post a video celebrating the occasion.

Along with the video was a message that said, "Few make history. Fewer change it.

"Before Friday, January 14th, 2022, no African athlete (male or female) had ever reached the top of the podium of an international bobsled or skeleton race.

"That all changed when I won the Europe Cup monobob race in Winterberg, Germany and became the FIRST Nigerian and African athlete to take home the gold in an @ibsfsliding race.🥇

"With personal best down and push start times, I raced for an unprecedented feat and earned a decisive victory. In a predominantly Eurocentric, male-dominated sport, some didn't expect to see an African woman atop the podium.

"In fact, there wasn't even a Nigerian flag and anthem on hand for the awards ceremony (luckily I had my own flag☺️). No matter how unexpected my victory may have been for some, it was a shining moment in which my dream became a reality.

Pulse Nigeria

"This first is forever recorded in history. Achieved from the will and countless sacrifices, I'm paving a pathway to hope. May we continue to leap past the barriers, expect more than others think is possible and dream more than others think is practical.

"Special thanks to my coaches @robhinton15 and @ivank53 who always believed this moment was possible."

Simidele now in the latter part of her career started competing in the triple jump athletics event.