The Super Eagles of Nigeria have the Black Stars of Ghana standing in their way to a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Nigeria vs Ghana: Reactions as west African rivals battle for World Cup ticket
Nigerians are confident that Ghana will not be going to the World Cup in Qatar.
The final qualification draws for the World Cup in November was held on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
Draw results
Egypt vs Senegal
Cameroon vs Algeria
Ghana vs Nigeria
DR Congo vs Morocco
Mali vs Tunisia
The key match according to the trends on Twitter is that the Black Stars of Ghana will face west African rivals the Super Eagles of Nigeria for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.
Nigerians immediately took to Twitter reacting to facing their rivals Ghana in a must-win World Cup decider.
Ghana was knocked out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon which resulted in ridicule by Nigerians on Twitter.
Based on the reactions, Nigerians are confident that the Super Eagles have what it takes to stop Ghana from going to Qatar.
The home and away fixture between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars will take place in March 2022.