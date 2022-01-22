Nigeria vs Ghana: Reactions as west African rivals battle for World Cup ticket

The final qualification draws for the World Cup in November was held on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Draw results

Egypt vs Senegal

Cameroon vs Algeria

Ghana vs Nigeria

DR Congo vs Morocco

Mali vs Tunisia

The key match according to the trends on Twitter is that the Black Stars of Ghana will face west African rivals the Super Eagles of Nigeria for a place at the World Cup in Qatar.

Nigerians immediately took to Twitter reacting to facing their rivals Ghana in a must-win World Cup decider.

Ghana was knocked out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon which resulted in ridicule by Nigerians on Twitter.

Based on the reactions, Nigerians are confident that the Super Eagles have what it takes to stop Ghana from going to Qatar.

See reactions below

