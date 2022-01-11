Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has given his thoughts on Nigeria's participation at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.
Nigeria vs Egypt: 'We'll make you proud' - Iheanacho promises Nigerians
The Leicester City forward has a message for Nigerians all over the world.
Iheanacho talked up the chances of the Super Eagles in Cameroon in a clip that has now gone viral.
The video clip was posted on the Super Eagles' official Instagram account.
Iheanacho shared his thoughts as the team prepare for their first group game against the Pharaohs of Egypt.
In the video, he said, "Hi This is Kelechi Iheanacho
"We are in the African Cup of Nations, just want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your supports around the world and our country Nigeria thank you for your support.
"By God's grace we will all make you proud here. Thank you very much and keep supporting us."
The Super Eagles take on Mohamed Salah's Egypt at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Tuesday, January 11, 2022