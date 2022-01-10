Nigeria have players to win the AFCON - Mohamed Salah

The 29-year-old is expected to lead Egypt against the Super Eagles in a clash which will be pivotal towards which team finishes top of Group D.

At a press conference held on Monday, January, 10, 2022, the Egyptian stated that the Super Eagles have what it takes to lift the AFCON2021 title.

He said, "Nigeria have players to win the tournament, I am just one player in my team. I don't take questions and reactions personal. They have good players, but we will try our best to win tomorrow."

Salah then went on to reveal his ambitions to lead Egypt to their eighth AFCON title.

He said, "I will love to win something with the country and I will give my best to the team. We have a good coach and players and hopefully, we will win it.

When asked about the threat he poses to other teams at the competition, Salah stated that he just wants to excel as part of the group.

He added, "I am just part of the team and I would not regard myself as the most dangerous player in the team. I am here to play with the team.

Discussing Jurgen Klopp's controversial comments on the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah defended his club manager.

"Klopp was saying it as a joke, he wants us to come. He told me, he wishes me to win, I don't know what he told Mane. In England, they regard the AFCON as a big tournament."