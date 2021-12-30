Why Ademola Lookman is missing from Super Eagles AFCON list - NFF explains

Lookman was absent from interim coach Austin Eguavoen's list for the African football fiesta.

The 24-year-old has been sensational for Leicester City this season and recently scored the winner in a Premier League fixture against Liverpool.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick has stated that the process to get Lookman to play for the Super Eagles is ongoing.

However, there were speculations it has been completed and was left out of the AFCON list by the coach.

The NFF has come out to clarify their stance on Lookman in a message on their official Instagram account.

The statement said, "@thenffofficial has stated categorically that Ademola Lookman of Leicester City FC OF England has not yet been cleared by World Football body, FIFA to represent Nigeria at International level. The process for his switch is ongoing.

It is therefore incorrect for any medium to claim that interim Head Coach @austineguavoen is the one who axed the player from Nigeria’s final list of 28 for the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

However, his name was included in the initial provisional list with the belief that the process would have been completed before the commencement of Afcon."

Lookman is born to parents of Nigerian descent but chose to represent England his country of birth at the youth level.