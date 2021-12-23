'Sad' Ndidi reflects on Leicester City's dramatic Carabao Cup exit by Liverpool

Ndidi was in action for all 90 minutes as Leicester City played out a 3-3 draw against Premier League rivals Liverpool in a quarterfinal EFL Cup fixture at Anfield on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The 25-year-old was deployed in defense by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers alongside Caglar Soyuncu and later Jannik Vestergaard.

Speaking before the game, Ndidi expected a shift from midfield to defense.

Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with the Leicester City channel, he said, "I’m up for anything, but my most preferred position is in the midfield because there’s lots to do.

"We’re going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there."

The Foxes lost on penalties and Ndidi has taken to social media to reflect on the game.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Ndidi wrote, "Sad we couldn’t get through,but lots of positives to take through to the next game."

Leicester City highlighted Ndidi's performance through their analysis of the game on their website.

A statement about the Super Eagles star said, "Ndidi, playing in an unfamiliar centre-back position, was required to nod Milner's corner.

"Heroic back-tracking from Ndidi also denied Firmino just as the Reds striker was ready to pull the trigger."