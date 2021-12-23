'Sad' Ndidi reflects on Leicester City's dramatic Carabao Cup exit by Liverpool

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Entertainment

The midfield enforcer is unhappy Leicester City could not progress to the semifinals.

Wilfred Ndidi
Wilfred Ndidi

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has revealed he is sad after his side Leicester City were knocked out of the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

Recommended articles

Ndidi was in action for all 90 minutes as Leicester City played out a 3-3 draw against Premier League rivals Liverpool in a quarterfinal EFL Cup fixture at Anfield on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The 25-year-old was deployed in defense by Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers alongside Caglar Soyuncu and later Jannik Vestergaard.

Speaking before the game, Ndidi expected a shift from midfield to defense.

Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates lost to Liverpool
Wilfred Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates lost to Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

In an interview with the Leicester City channel, he said, "I’m up for anything, but my most preferred position is in the midfield because there’s lots to do.

"We’re going there to get something out of it. We believe in ourselves and we just need to do it. You will see the confidence comes from there."

The Foxes lost on penalties and Ndidi has taken to social media to reflect on the game.

In a statement on his official Instagram account, Ndidi wrote, "Sad we couldn’t get through,but lots of positives to take through to the next game."

www.instagram.com

Leicester City highlighted Ndidi's performance through their analysis of the game on their website.

A statement about the Super Eagles star said, "Ndidi, playing in an unfamiliar centre-back position, was required to nod Milner's corner.

"Heroic back-tracking from Ndidi also denied Firmino just as the Reds striker was ready to pull the trigger."

Ndidi and his Leicester City teammates will now have to turn their attention to their next Premier League fixture against table toppers Manchester City scheduled for Sunday, December 26, 2021.

Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Liverpool-Leeds among two more Premier League games postponed

Guardiola confirms Torres asked for Barca move from Man City

Guardiola confirms Torres asked for Barca move from Man City

'Sad' Ndidi reflects on Leicester City's dramatic Carabao Cup exit by Liverpool

'Sad' Ndidi reflects on Leicester City's dramatic Carabao Cup exit by Liverpool

Can you name the UEFA Champions League (European Cup) winners?

Can you name the UEFA Champions League (European Cup) winners?

5 major sporting events hosted in Nigeria

5 major sporting events hosted in Nigeria

5 Nigerian footballers who are capable of becoming coaches in the future

5 Nigerian footballers who are capable of becoming coaches in the future

Trending

'I was destined to meet Cristiano Ronaldo' - Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian legends Ronaldinho and Romario show off dazzling skills at beach football tournament [Video]

Ronaldinho and Romario

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reveal gender of their twins [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo

Davido becomes ambassador for sports brand Puma [Photos]

Davido