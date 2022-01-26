NBA superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo eager to visit Nigeria to see where his parents come from

Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo has not yet been to the Federal Republic of Nigeria but is eager to visit.

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo has stated that he intends to visit the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The 27-year-old was born in Greece to Nigerian parents but never visited his country of origin.

Giannis has always been proud of the green and white and after winning the 2021 NBA Championship and finals MVP award talked about Nigeria.

He said, "I represent both of my countries, Nigeria and Greece…It can be done, it can be done…You know my, my mom was selling stuff in the street and now I’m at the top of the top.”

In a recent interview, Giannis revealed why he would want to go visit Nigeria.

He said, "I've never been to Nigeria but I will love to go back to see why my parents are from where they were raised.

"Obviously, I haven't been back to Nigeria, but growing up in Greece, but when we get home in the house it was always the Nigerian culture because both of my parents are Nigerian."

The former NBA Defensive Player of the Year also talked about Nigerian culture in his household.

He added, "So it's almost like I experienced the Nigerian culture but always I want to go back and see how my dad and mum as raised see the villages, see my uncles and cousins and experience the people back home."

Giannis also offered words of encouragement for kids aiming to be like him.

He said, "Keep believing in yourself, don't let nobody tell you what you can and cannot do.

"Always try to stay humble, keep chasing your dreams."

Giannis is expected to return to the court when the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the early hours of Thursday, January 27, 2022.

